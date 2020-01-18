Subscribe

Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

January 17, 2020, 4:59PM

Equal rights for all

EDITOR: “We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men and women are created equal” — from the Declaration of Sentiments, Seneca Falls, New York. In 1848, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, along with her friend and neighbor Lucretia Mott, conceived of and convened the first women’s rights convention focused on the social, civil and religious rights of women — a meeting that is believed to have been the launchpad for the women’s suffrage movement. This year marks the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote.

The Equal Right Amendment was submitted to Congress in 1921, 1923 and 1943. Thirty years later, in 1972, Congress passed the Equal Rights Amendment. Forty years later, on Wednesday, Virginia became the final 38th state needed to ratify the amendment.

We embrace those women who, for the past 172 years, have stayed the course. We are united. We are strong. We persevere.

Equal rights for all.

BETH LINCOLN

Women Stand Up St Helena

Unintended consequences

EDITOR: An appropriate example of unintended consequences is the latest misguided lurch to tame the homeless problem. Let’s buy a large house within short walking distance of the central district. Soon, some of the new residents (maybe half) will be able to walk downtown and hang out at the Santa Rosa square with their toys. I am sure the downtown merchants and shoppers will thank the county for its thoughtful solution.

ROY ANDERSON

Santa Rosa

Good ol’ boys

EDITOR: At Northwestern University Chicago, Lauren Rivera studies gender and race bias in hiring. She says when choosing individuals for a job, it is more than just a process of skills sorting. It’s a process of cultural matching for candidates, evaluators and firms. Employers seek candidates who are not only competent but culturally similar to themselves.

This explains why Santa Rosa’s City Council of six people, one woman and five men — four white and one Latino — has chosen yet another white guy (“Changes in the chamber,” Jan. 8). Thank goodness for Victoria Fleming. She was the only voice advocating giving a Latina the chance.

Rivera concludes it’s because the individuals doing the appointing have a tendency to choose others who have the same tastes, experiences, leisure pursuits and social markers as those sitting at the table. Other studies show we like people who look like us. Thus our leadership is overbalanced with white men.

Look around the City Council chambers at former mayors. Throughout our history, including boards and commissions, we may claim to be a progressive community wanting more diversity in our leadership, but we once again prove to be a good ol’ boys club.

To quote Jim Hightower, “Status quo is Latin for the mess we’re in.”

MARSHA TAYLOR

Santa Rosa

Leadership failure

EDITOR: Poor Supervisor Shirlee Zane. If she were principled she’d be ashamed of her whining attack on county staff (“Zane blames staff for voters ire,” Monday). They “failed to do outreach,” she said and said and said. CYA. She honors her soldier-father. Officers don’t piddle on the troops publicly, do they?

Zane has been largely AWOL for eight years, nothing to alleviate the immense suffering of our 2,200-plus homeless residents (they don’t vote) living damp and miserable under tarps on creeks, in the brush. Nothing more than votes to fund nonprofits. Zero leadership.

Our family actively supported her in two elections. When I worked on homeless stability, I grew to see she is quick to wave her two divinity degrees and look for a parade to front, while keeping an eye out for The Press Democrat reporter. Other steadfast social-issue supporters have also quit Zane’s team, happily moving to Chris Coursey.

She has been completely unwilling to consider homelessness as an emergency situation demanding immediate relief, going all out for fire victims (they vote) while leaving homeless economic victims to suffer.

Walk the walk.

No leadership. An excoriating tongue isn’t a worthy substitute.

BOB HIGHAM

Santa Rosa

Anti-union view

EDITOR: I am really dismayed at your editorial supporting Teach for America teachers in California public schools (“Keep Teach for America in state’s classrooms,” Jan. 11). I was planning to write a detailed rebuttal of each of your points, but I came to realize that it would be fruitless. Your editorials frequently endorse corporatist anti-union temp jobs for workers. It’s unlikely that you will change your stance. The fact is children have for 20 years been ill-served by short-term, poor-mouth excuses like yours.

SUSAN ROBERTS

Rohnert Park

Campaign forums

EDITOR: The March 3 primary election is almost upon us, and the League of Women Voters is organizing several events to help inform voters about ballot measures as well as candidates running for county supervisor, including forums on Jan. 27 for the 1st District supervisor and Jan. 29 for the 3rd District supervisor at 6:30 p.m. on both evenings at the Santa Rosa City Council chambers. For a complete listing of our events check out the calendar on our website: my.lwv.org/california/sonoma-county

If you aren’t able to attend these events, they will be recorded and available on our website. The Voters Edge, a nonpartisan website cosponsored by the California League of Women Voters, also has information about all candidates and ballot measures specific to your ballot. Go to votersedge.org. Your vote does make a difference.

LEONA JUDSON

Sebastopol

