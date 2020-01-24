Subscribe

Friday’s Letters to the Editor

January 24, 2020, 12:05AM

Boat wreckage

EDITOR: This is in response to the story about volunteers removing boat wreckage at the Sonoma Coast (“Boat wrecks litter coast,” Tuesday). I am at a loss to understand why the expense of this cleanup is not recovered from the boat owners. We know the names of the owners, and I don’t understand why they aren’t required to pay for the cost of cleanup.

This should be a slam dunk in court, and then turn them over to collection if they don’t pay or make arrangements to pay in a short period of time.

Also, why are we issuing them boat registrations in the first place without proof of insurance? I can’t register my car or drive without proof of insurance. Why should boat owners be exempt from showing financial responsibility?

This is just common sense, but then this is the state of California we’re talking about.

STEVE HAEFFELE

Santa Rosa

Voting no on fire tax

EDITOR: I will be voting no on Measure G for three reasons. I have the utmost respect and appreciation for firefighters, but I don’t like that this sales tax doesn’t expire after a certain time period. Additionally, I feel like the property taxes that my husband and I pay (over $10,000 a year) should cover our share of equipping firefighters. Lastly, I think the county needs to deal with the pension crisis before I would choose to pay more taxes.

MICHELLE BEKO

Santa Rosa

Saving transit

EDITOR: Once again we’ve been shown that individuals and corporations with lots of money think they can sway elections. Molly Gallagher Flater’s donation to kill SMART’s Measure I is just another example of what is so wrong with this country (“Donor aims to kill rail tax,” Jan. 17). Even before the heinous Citizens United decision, wealthy folks have tried to bend the future to their interests. The Koch brothers have been said to be funding anti-public transportation interests in Arkansas, Arizona, Utah, Tennessee and Michigan. I didn’t believe it until I saw this playing out here in Sonoma County.

Google this, folks, and see how you are being manipulated. We support our highways and airports, don’t we? The only reason we lost trains in the first place was the fossil fuel and automobile industries killed them. Let’s not make the same mistake again.

NANCY KING

Santa Rosa

A shelter for Santa Rosa

EDITOR: The article about Petaluma’s successful COTs program to help unemployed and unsheltered folks should remind Santa Rosa community members to support an already well-planned solution right here: Caritas Village by Catholic Charities, near downtown (“Petaluma shelter eyes expansion,” Jan. 13). Opening hoped for in the near future.

The Santa Rosa Planning Commission will have a public meeting at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 13. The City Council will discuss it on Feb. 25 and March 3, both at 4:30 p.m.

The Caritas Village planning team members have done their homework. The neighbors have been informed (and are mostly in favor), and fundraising is showing belief in the village.

Even if you aren’t a person of faith, this place will be one answer for Santa Rosa and its growing number of unsheltered folks. And, no, people who may need this kind of help aren’t forced in any way to be a believer. Compassion knows no boundaries.

Case management of all kinds, low-to-mid-income apartments and new medical facilities are just part of the plan for this much-needed complex. Consider supporting this effort. It does take a village to accomplish something like COTs; our Santa Rosa village could make this happen.

We cannot depend on Sonoma County to do all the work that is needed.

CHRIS and SHEILA MORRISSEY

Santa Rosa

No to new taxes

EDITOR: Sonoma County supervisors are using my tax dollars to house 220 people. At $12 million, that’s $54,000 per person. More than twice what some of my family members make in a year. Two houses, at $1 million each, to house 20 people, and $2 million for temporary shelters for 60 people. It would cost less to give each $100 a night for motel rooms for a year.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s been using my tax dollars to pay for health care for undocumented young adults. And now he wants to use more of it to cover health care for undocumented seniors. But he penalizes citizens who can’t afford to buy it. (Watch out, this guy’s going to be running for president in four years).

Petaluma talks of taxing property owners to pay (in perpetuity) to dredge the river, which is the responsibility of the Army Corps of Engineers. But they’ve neglected to do it for years.

I’m done. I will be voting no on any new tax measures. Especially property taxes.

BECKY BONKOWSKI

Petaluma

Leaving Sonoma County

EDITOR: People are leaving Sonoma County for reasons not mentioned in your article (“More residents leaving county than arriving,” Sunday), including not wanting to live within smelling distance of the county’s increasing number of cannabis grows. The companies my son and his wife work for transferred them to Switzerland last year, and they put their house near Sebastopol up for sale. They don’t know where they’ll go when they return in a few years, but they already know it won’t be back to Sonoma County.

R. T. GUTHRIE

Lakeport

