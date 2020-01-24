Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Boat wreckage

EDITOR: This is in response to the story about volunteers removing boat wreckage at the Sonoma Coast (“Boat wrecks litter coast,” Tuesday). I am at a loss to understand why the expense of this cleanup is not recovered from the boat owners. We know the names of the owners, and I don’t understand why they aren’t required to pay for the cost of cleanup.

This should be a slam dunk in court, and then turn them over to collection if they don’t pay or make arrangements to pay in a short period of time.

Also, why are we issuing them boat registrations in the first place without proof of insurance? I can’t register my car or drive without proof of insurance. Why should boat owners be exempt from showing financial responsibility?

This is just common sense, but then this is the state of California we’re talking about.

STEVE HAEFFELE

Santa Rosa

Voting no on fire tax

EDITOR: I will be voting no on Measure G for three reasons. I have the utmost respect and appreciation for firefighters, but I don’t like that this sales tax doesn’t expire after a certain time period. Additionally, I feel like the property taxes that my husband and I pay (over $10,000 a year) should cover our share of equipping firefighters. Lastly, I think the county needs to deal with the pension crisis before I would choose to pay more taxes.

MICHELLE BEKO

Santa Rosa

Saving transit

EDITOR: Once again we’ve been shown that individuals and corporations with lots of money think they can sway elections. Molly Gallagher Flater’s donation to kill SMART’s Measure I is just another example of what is so wrong with this country (“Donor aims to kill rail tax,” Jan. 17). Even before the heinous Citizens United decision, wealthy folks have tried to bend the future to their interests. The Koch brothers have been said to be funding anti-public transportation interests in Arkansas, Arizona, Utah, Tennessee and Michigan. I didn’t believe it until I saw this playing out here in Sonoma County.

Google this, folks, and see how you are being manipulated. We support our highways and airports, don’t we? The only reason we lost trains in the first place was the fossil fuel and automobile industries killed them. Let’s not make the same mistake again.

NANCY KING

Santa Rosa

A shelter for Santa Rosa

EDITOR: The article about Petaluma’s successful COTs program to help unemployed and unsheltered folks should remind Santa Rosa community members to support an already well-planned solution right here: Caritas Village by Catholic Charities, near downtown (“Petaluma shelter eyes expansion,” Jan. 13). Opening hoped for in the near future.

The Santa Rosa Planning Commission will have a public meeting at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 13. The City Council will discuss it on Feb. 25 and March 3, both at 4:30 p.m.

The Caritas Village planning team members have done their homework. The neighbors have been informed (and are mostly in favor), and fundraising is showing belief in the village.

Even if you aren’t a person of faith, this place will be one answer for Santa Rosa and its growing number of unsheltered folks. And, no, people who may need this kind of help aren’t forced in any way to be a believer. Compassion knows no boundaries.