PD Editorial: Schools should spend state money transparently

As long as California taxpayers are paying a big chunk of the bill for K-12 education, the public deserves transparency and accountability. Californians aren’t getting either right now.

One of the hot education debates as the Legislature heads into the new year is over the Local Control Funding Formula and the Local Control and Accountability Plans required by the state. We apologize for all of that government gobbledygook. We’ll spare you the acronyms.

What you need to know is that a few years back former Gov. Jerry Brown convinced lawmakers to adjust how the state funds local schools. The new system included a formula for divvying up resources between districts and provided extra money to schools that had a lot of students from groups that are historically more difficult and expensive to educate — low-income families, foster and homeless youths and English learners. It maintained local control.

In return, schools were supposed to work with parents and the community to develop plans that would explain to everyone how the extra dollars are spent and how that helps the targeted groups.

It didn’t work out that way. The state didn’t require the money to be spent on any specific programs and didn’t have metrics for measuring success beyond asking if the right portion of money nominally went to the right causes. There’s also a loophole in the state rules that allows schools to divert special funds from their intended purposes. They can roll anything they don’t spend in a year into the next year’s general fund. That creates a perverse incentive to underspend on programs for targeted groups to pad out the rest of the budget.

Meanwhile, the official reporting system results in excessively long plan documents that no regular Californian would wade through. We’ve read a lot of government reports in our time, and these are some of the most inscrutable.

For example, Santa Rosa City Schools produced plans for its elementary and secondary schools. Each one is more than 100 pages of opaque state-mandated forms. It’s in compliance as far as we can tell, but it’s also useless to any parent interested in quickly learning how schools are spending money. This month, the district is surveying families about next year’s plan at srcschools.org/LCAP.

Even the state auditor was taken aback by the situation. “We are particularly concerned that the State does not explicitly require districts to spend their supplemental and concentration funds on the intended student groups or to track their spending of those funds,” an audit released last year found.

The state superintendent of public instruction has created a workgroup to recommend ways to improve transparency. It should work fast. The public and lawmakers need to be able to assess how schools are doing with the billions they receive. Simpler, less-bureaucratic reports that clearly state what programs received the money, the measurable goals and outcomes annually isn’t too much to ask.

Lawmakers also have some changes under consideration, not least closing the loophole that allows money to slip away from the intended beneficiaries. Another bill would require the state to better track and uniformly code programs funded by supplemental dollars. That would allow comparisons between districts.

These aren’t radical ideas. Local control of schools can survive accountability and transparency.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.