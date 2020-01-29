Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Why people leave

EDITOR: In writing about reasons residents are leaving Sonoma County, Staff Writer Martin Espinoza cited the high cost of housing, fires and PG&E power outages (“More residents leaving county than arriving,” Jan. 19). He failed to note, however, the restrictive new building requirements imposed by the county and the state. To name a few: sprinkler systems, electric car plug-ins in garages and exclusively electric appliances — no gas.

Californians will be restricted from buying a gas-fueled car at a future date. Gas taxes are among the highest in the country.

Not to be forgotten, the SMART train. Do I need to say more about that money pit?

Residents are leaving California because legislators aren’t on the same page as Californian residents. They are more concerned about taking care of our illegal immigrant population than their own citizens. Sanctuary cities and state. Legislators willing to give more money to the SMART train and illegal immigrants than to solve homelessness, bad roads, etc.

Any wonder that people are fleeing?

BEVERLY KELVIE

Santa Rosa

Discouraging students

EDITOR: The administration of Santa Rosa High School has done it once again. This time, they have decided to create a contract for all students who originally sign up for honors or advanced placement classes, a contract that forbids them from dropping one of those courses if they decide it isn’t for them.

The problem comes when the students will not want to sign up for the harder classes. Knowing they won’t be able to drop the course if they sign up, few students will take the chance. A student who hasn’t taken an honors or AP class in high school will feel as though they aren’t being allowed to try the course before committing to the workload and intensity required.

Rather than pushing themselves academically, students who thought about taking these more rigorous courses will shy away, as they understand that if it is too difficult they will not be able to leave.

Although the administration drafted this contract to keep classes full, it has caused a significant drop in the number of students who will sign up for advanced courses.

AIDEN BHANA

Santa Rosa

Buying an election

EDITOR: I was appalled to read that Molly Gallaher Flater donated $500,000 to defeat the SMART train tax and is willing to go as high as a million (“Donor aims to kill rail tax,” Jan. 10). Flater and the Gallaher family could make better use of their millions.

In a time when housing costs are through the roof and homelessness has become a crisis, her money would be better spent building homes for the homeless rather than taking away transportation many of us use.

They say Rome wasn’t built in a day. Neither was the Gallaher dynasty, nor will be the success of the SMART train.

I wish the extensions to Windsor, Healdsburg and Cloverdale were imminent. I wish parking was better at most stations. I wish more people took advantage of the train. I wish the general fare was lower. However, it is being utilized by many of us, including seniors like myself who don’t care to drive on Highway 101 to Marin County.