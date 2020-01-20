Albom: The world has forgotten Haiti’s children

It’s been 10 years since Haiti suffered the magnitude 7.0 quake that killed over 300,000 of its people and left more than a million displaced. The scale of the destruction left the Haitian economy, its government and daily life indelibly changed.

Rubble lined the streets for years. Businesses never reopened. Temporary refuge centers became permanent housing. And it was only in October that the United Nations finally pulled out, leaving behind a checkered legacy that included accusations of violence and sexual abuse, and a cholera epidemic.

Since the U.N.’s departure, waves of protests against corruption and the Haitian government have crippled daily life, shut down schools, closed stores and sent many of those willing to help packing, seeking safer places to make a difference.

As usual, the victims of all this are the people, particularly the children. “An empty sack can’t stand up” is a Creole saying. I have been witness to this empty sack for Haiti’s kids for the past 10 years. Although I am better known as an author, I also operate an orphanage/boarding school called the Have Faith Haiti Mission in Port-au-Prince and have admitted 46 needy children in that time, while turning away at least 300 other kids for lack of space.

Their stories astonish. A little boy left to die under a tree when he was weeks old. Another dropped at a malnutrition center, with no one ever returning for him. Children living in mudholes under the remains of a hurricane-tossed tin roof. Children scratching by for years in tent cities, with no electricity, no running water and latrines at least a football field’s distance from where they slept.

These children know nothing of corrupt politics or misguided policies that have sunk Haiti for two centuries. They simply need help. In the early years after the earthquake, when aid was offered, commercial flights to Haiti were often filled with energetic teens and college kids, wearing colorful T-shirts with slogans about helping Haiti, loving Haiti, not forgetting Haiti.

But lately those groups have withered, frightened by the violent protests in the streets. This month, Delta Air Lines halted its service to Haiti, citing “soft demand.” The threats of random violence have been real, from the well-reported incident of a French couple killed during an adoption trip in November to countless undocumented crimes that are part of daily life.

I can understand the reticence. I work at the orphanage up to a week every month, and have for the past 10 years. From inside our gates, we hear gunshots at night. Our schoolteachers have had to wear street clothes to work, because protesters threatened to harass any uniformed teacher they saw.

On a ride from the Toussaint Louverture airport to our orphanage in December, an angry group of protesters, wandering down a major street, spotted our van. Since we were the only thing coming or going on that block, they decided to rush it. A huge rock was thrown at the windshield. In an instant, men were screaming and jumping on the hood and the roof and grabbing at the doors.

Fortunately, when our mission’s Haitian director jumped from the car and screamed that we were with an orphanage and were only trying to get to our children, the anger subsided, and in time the protesters merely rode on our vehicle as we continued on, past burning tires and closed shops. The men screamed at no one in particular. I think they just wanted their voices heard.