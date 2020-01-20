Monday’s Letters to the Editor

SR’s downtown planters

EDITOR: Looking forward to spring, can we talk about the numerous clay planters that “litter” downtown Santa Rosa? Some contain dirt only, and others have a plant or two struggling to survive. Being an avid gardener, I realize only too well that a plant doesn’t take care of itself. It needs care and attention to look good. The intention was well-meaning — to make our city attractive by adding some color and design and soften the concrete setting.

I encourage city officials to put a plan in place to change this. Fewer planters might be necessary if there are insufficient funds. Shop owners could tend the container outside their establishment. There are hardy plants that take less care. Local nurseries might be willing to be consulted. Perhaps they would discount the cost and be recognized in some way. Awards could be given for the best planter.

The impact of plants cannot be underestimated. Money well spent, in my opinion, to make downtown more appealing and inviting.

LINDA OLSON

Santa Rosa

A lack of leadership

EDITOR: How many homeless are at what distance from the family of Supervisor Lynda Hopkins? How many will she accept from the 433 now in southwest Santa Rosa, campers and residents of Sam Jones Hall, including those being released from prison?

And what distance from her house? She will not answer despite repeated requests.

How many will her supporters accept, and at what distance?

No taxation without representation. We pay Hopkins $178,000. She works for us. Which she ignores or has forgotten. She won’t let her constituents speak.

We were prevented from speaking at the charade of a meeting for, by and about Hopkins.

She violated an agreement arranged with the chief “facilitator” for a “compromise” to hear more from the community. Will she accept a fair agenda of 30 seconds each for questions and answers for the next meeting? Yes or no?

Where is democracy and accountability?

She is in charge, and the campers have invaded our neighborhood. Six months of defecation and urine in the bushes for both people and dogs. Three fires, one explosion.

She is the ultimate NIMBY. We have 433, she has none or will accept any of ours. She has not done her job. Lack of leadership. Recall Hopkins.

STUART KIEHL

Santa Rosa

Training builders

EDITOR: I was ecstatic to read that Santa Rosa Junior College is developing a comprehensive building trades training center (“SRJC to train builders at $9 million facility,” Jan 7). Regardless of whether you supported Sen. Marco Rubio during the last election, his comment that we need to bring back trade schools, that we didn’t need any more philosophers, we needed more electricians, plumbers and carpenters, was so right on.

A generation or two of young people interested only in keyboards, and politicians typecasting blue-collar workers as some sort of lower class, has left not only Sonoma County but the country with a severe lack of people who can build or fix things. People working in the trades make good money.

While we concentrate on how to create lower-cost housing, how about creating higher-paying jobs?