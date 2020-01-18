Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

January 18, 2020, 12:05AM
“No, it’s just the articles. I’m still trying to get the evidence.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“I expect Mitch’s receipt to have the Senate’s verdict stamped on it.”

SCOTT TREDWELL, Advance, N.C.

“You want lickety-split? Order me Bolton in a Box.”

DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa

“There are just two articles, but they speak volumes.”

JEFF STONE, Healdsburg

“John Bolton, come out, come out, wherever you are.”

JON YATBE, Bodega Bay

“Moscow Mitch should be more discerning about what he asks for.”

JIM FAHY, Santa Rosa

