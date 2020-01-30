Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Costly mandate

EDITOR: Gov. Gavin Newsom chose to saddle Californians with the one truly odious part of the Affordable Care Act: the individual mandate, which forces people to buy health insurance under threat of tax penalties (“Cutoff looms to be insured,” Jan. 22). Now Chris Hightower of West County Health Center claims that “paying for health insurance is cheaper than paying the tax penalty.” The penalty is $695 or 2.5% of gross income, whichever is higher.

I challenge Hightower to point to a Covered California plan that will insure my wife for less than $695 per year. If he can do that, we will gladly sign up, but we have been unable to find a plan that costs less than 10 times that amount annually.

MICHAEL ROFKAR

Santa Rosa

Heads must roll

EDITOR: If SMART wants passage of Measure I, it needs to immediately terminate its general manager, Farhad Mansourian, for ineptness and attempts to keep this mismanagement from being discovered by the taxpaying public. In addition, the SMART board, which was tasked with oversight of the general manager, should be recalled or otherwise replaced for dereliction of their duties.

Few are bigger fans of rail travel than I, but SMART has failed to meet its target dates and budget limits since its inception. Throwing good money after bad won’t bring SMART closer to the goal we call voted for: rail from Cloverdale to Larkspur, with access to San Francisco by ferry. What a dream! What a nightmare!

ANN SAMSON

Santa Rosa

The founders’ views

EDITOR: I’ve become convinced the Founding Fathers would be staunch Donald Trump supporters. They were, without a doubt, racists. As a group, they voted for slavery and institutionalized discrimination.

They were misogynists. Women’s suffrage only came after 150 years without the vote, and without equal rights. The founders were not above slander, libel or self-aggrandizement. They would have loved social media. They were greedy. A major thrust for independence was to monetize freedom. Why do the greediest among us get to be in charge so often?

I doubt the founders would be happy about the condition of the land, though.

But the thing is, the founders were wrong. Slavery was wrong and was finally eliminated from the Constitution. Some other inequities still need to be changed.

The Republican Party wants to undo the progress this country has made and claims the mantle of the Founding Fathers. But let’s remember who those guys really were and what they really valued. We know they made mistakes. Our future depends upon us doing better than they did.

DAVID STECHER

Sebastopol

Transit’s value

EDITOR: My optimism rose when I picked up the Jan. 17 paper and saw the headline “Donor aims to kill rail tax.” That’s just what the wealthy citizens should be doing, I thought: donating money to public transit like the SMART train so that a sales tax subsidy would be unnecessary. Then I read that the donor was, instead, spending a fortune to defeat funding of the rail line.

Shouldn’t we be doing more to promote clean air rather than allowing one person’s financial clout to sustain past mistakes such as proliferating internal-combustion engine cars, which pollute our beautiful Northern California landscapes?