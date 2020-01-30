Subscribe

Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
January 30, 2020, 12:07AM
Updated 4 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Costly mandate

EDITOR: Gov. Gavin Newsom chose to saddle Californians with the one truly odious part of the Affordable Care Act: the individual mandate, which forces people to buy health insurance under threat of tax penalties (“Cutoff looms to be insured,” Jan. 22). Now Chris Hightower of West County Health Center claims that “paying for health insurance is cheaper than paying the tax penalty.” The penalty is $695 or 2.5% of gross income, whichever is higher.

I challenge Hightower to point to a Covered California plan that will insure my wife for less than $695 per year. If he can do that, we will gladly sign up, but we have been unable to find a plan that costs less than 10 times that amount annually.

MICHAEL ROFKAR

Santa Rosa

Heads must roll

EDITOR: If SMART wants passage of Measure I, it needs to immediately terminate its general manager, Farhad Mansourian, for ineptness and attempts to keep this mismanagement from being discovered by the taxpaying public. In addition, the SMART board, which was tasked with oversight of the general manager, should be recalled or otherwise replaced for dereliction of their duties.

Few are bigger fans of rail travel than I, but SMART has failed to meet its target dates and budget limits since its inception. Throwing good money after bad won’t bring SMART closer to the goal we call voted for: rail from Cloverdale to Larkspur, with access to San Francisco by ferry. What a dream! What a nightmare!

ANN SAMSON

Santa Rosa

The founders’ views

EDITOR: I’ve become convinced the Founding Fathers would be staunch Donald Trump supporters. They were, without a doubt, racists. As a group, they voted for slavery and institutionalized discrimination.

They were misogynists. Women’s suffrage only came after 150 years without the vote, and without equal rights. The founders were not above slander, libel or self-aggrandizement. They would have loved social media. They were greedy. A major thrust for independence was to monetize freedom. Why do the greediest among us get to be in charge so often?

I doubt the founders would be happy about the condition of the land, though.

But the thing is, the founders were wrong. Slavery was wrong and was finally eliminated from the Constitution. Some other inequities still need to be changed.

The Republican Party wants to undo the progress this country has made and claims the mantle of the Founding Fathers. But let’s remember who those guys really were and what they really valued. We know they made mistakes. Our future depends upon us doing better than they did.

DAVID STECHER

Sebastopol

Transit’s value

EDITOR: My optimism rose when I picked up the Jan. 17 paper and saw the headline “Donor aims to kill rail tax.” That’s just what the wealthy citizens should be doing, I thought: donating money to public transit like the SMART train so that a sales tax subsidy would be unnecessary. Then I read that the donor was, instead, spending a fortune to defeat funding of the rail line.

Shouldn’t we be doing more to promote clean air rather than allowing one person’s financial clout to sustain past mistakes such as proliferating internal-combustion engine cars, which pollute our beautiful Northern California landscapes?

Wealthy people are in a position to direct their resources to the welfare of all citizens, especially the most vulnerable. Sonoma and Marin counties have a population that is older than the rest of California. According to the 2018 Marin County grand jury report, 27% of Marin residents are over 60, and Sonoma County seniors represent 20.4% of the total population.

By 2030, 34% of Marin residents are expected to be over 60. Public transportation is severely lacking in the North Bay yet is profoundly needed and greatly utilized by citizens as we age.

JANIS CRYSTAL LIPZIN

Sebastopol

Classroom resources

EDITOR: Thank you for your editorial opposing legislation intended to remove Teach for America teachers from California classrooms (“Keep Teach for America in state’s classrooms,” Jan. 11).

I agree with the teacher’s union position that the program, with its two-year teaching commitment (though some continue to teach afterward), is less desirable that having an educational system that adequately supports teachers, especially those teaching in more challenging conditions. However, the small number of Teach for America teachers in schools that have difficulty hiring career teachers isn’t the reason that our system too frequently fails to adequately educate children, especially in low-income areas.

As the mother of a former Teach for America teacher, I was and am impressed by the high motivation, intense though brief training and ongoing support and education that these idealistic young educators use to increase their students’ classroom learning, despite their inexperience. Until our politicians and voters adequately value educating all of our future members of society, we need this and every other Band-Aid approach to helping as many children as possible now.

By the way, another worthy Band-Aid that those reading this can support is donorschoose.org. It connects teachers in high need communities with donors to fund individual class projects, often basic classroom materials.

RHONDA BERNEY

Sebastopol

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine