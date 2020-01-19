Subscribe

Extra Letters: SMART rail

January 19, 2020, 12:09AM

Trains, roads and buses

EDITOR: I read with continued interest the positives and negatives regarding the continuation of our tax dollars to subsidize the SMART rail system. There are, however, a few points that have not been discussed.

After 15 years and $1.2 billion, we will have our third lane on Highway 101. That’s it folks, that’s all we get. There won’t be a fourth lane, and unless we are forced into car pools or onto Golden Gate Transit buses, Highway 101 will be at 125% capacity, at best.

One may tout the benefits and convenience of Golden Gate Transit, but it too is subsidized by fuel taxes as well as bridge tolls and also doesn’t operate in the black.

One overlooked fact when comparing the two is that Golden Gate Transit didn’t have to pay for that third lane upon which it transits daily.

One must imagine what the fare for SMART would be if the rail system was already provided. The Northwestern Pacific Railroad tracks had been allowed to languish for more than 40 years and, in many places, were paved over to allow for urban growth.

We have put the cart before the horse, and now must pay to remove the manure.

ROBBY FOUTS

Windsor

A long-range project

EDITOR: No SMART train rider can drop a half-million dollars (“Donor aims to kill rail tax,” Friday). SMART signaled that I might one day live in a first world country. I visited one, the United Kingdom. Nowhere did I walk more than a few blocks to transit, connected to a train network that took me at high speed to anywhere in the entire country.

That visit showed me a civilized society.

Today, I walk to the train, ferry, BART and on to the airports in San Francisco and Oakland for the first time in my life in this country. SMART is a wise long-range project that will bring benefit to people for decades.

Measure I isn’t a tax increase. It merely continues to fund true progress. It’s an attempt at civilization. One-quarter of a cent per dollar on purchases.

If one has so much money lying around that they can drop a half-million on short-sighted regressive obstruction, they must spend a fortune locally on new cars and jewelry and such to need a tax break of a quarter of a penny.

Anyone who imagines this rich person is doing this for all of our benefit is naive. On to Cloverdale.

RAY MORGAN

Santa Rosa

Ridership will lag

EDITOR: SMART ridership will continue to lag for several reasons:

Across-the-platform bus connections: Except for San Rafael, there is no bus service at any SMART station. The Santa Rosa Transit Mall belongs on the vacant property west of the downtown train station, not three blocks away. Money wasted on Courthouse Square could have made this happen. Petaluma made the same mistake. Presently, you must drive, park somewhere and walk to the train. It makes no sense.

High-level boarding: This might be fine for the New York subway, but it doesn’t work here. Street-level boarding would open stops not presently available. Penngrove comes to mind, and there are many others. The SMART trains are nice equipment — for someplace else.

Lack of inter-agency coordination: Millions were spent by Caltrans rebuilding the Airport Boulevard interchange with Highway 101 — money that could have been spent running the SMART train to the airport. Another blunder and missed opportunity.

Poor ferry connections: There is no across-the-platform connection here either. So you have to walk, often in the dark, rain and cold. Who would want to?

How convenient it would be to catch the bus at the end of the block and get where you need to go without a car. But you can’t get there from here, not on SMART.

PAUL CRITCHETT

Santa Rosa

A commute alternative

EDITOR: I wish I have could ridden SMART to San Rafael when I worked there and suffered the Novato Narrows congestion and other sections where traffic backs up regularly. After arriving at work, I drove as part of my job duties — often barely moving in various predictable places, just idling and racking up hourly wages while inching along Highway 101 between Sausalito and Ignacio. Then back home again, taking alternate routes when there was an accident.

If more folks would use SMART instead of having stress and polluting the environment, we could be more relaxed and have clearer consciences regarding traffic and the environment. Not everyone can use SMART, but the ones who do seem to be quite satisfied.

Too bad there was no SMART option back when I commuted from Windsor to San Rafael. We carpooled and waited for the last person to get back to the garage. Compare the cost of purchasing, insuring, fueling and maintaining a vehicle to SMART and other transit.

A quarter of a cent per dollar sales tax is barely noticeable. If only more people would use it, there would be more pleasant and efficient travel for more commuters.

SANDY CHAPMAN

Windsor

SMART delivers

EDITOR: I plan to vote yes in March to fiscally sustain SMART. I have loved commuting on it from Santa Rosa to Marin County since its debut in August 2017. Every fellow commuter I talk to, who formerly stressed out making the dreaded car commute for years like me, equally loves it. Now we relax while also helping the planet.

I have also enjoyed taking SMART a few times during off-peak hours. I took it twice in 2019 for the Marin County Fair (starting last year they ran a special train north from the San Rafael Civic Center after the fireworks, and it was really popular for both of my rides, especially for families with excited kids who seem to universally love trains) and once for the Novato Art, Wine and Music Festival.

And now folks will be able to walk to that festival from the recently added downtown Novato station; I got picked up for it at Novato San Marin. I also know some folks who plan to take SMART to Larkspur this year, and then on to the ferry to Giants games.

ANDY WESTBOM

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

