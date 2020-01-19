Extra Letters: SMART rail

Trains, roads and buses

EDITOR: I read with continued interest the positives and negatives regarding the continuation of our tax dollars to subsidize the SMART rail system. There are, however, a few points that have not been discussed.

After 15 years and $1.2 billion, we will have our third lane on Highway 101. That’s it folks, that’s all we get. There won’t be a fourth lane, and unless we are forced into car pools or onto Golden Gate Transit buses, Highway 101 will be at 125% capacity, at best.

One may tout the benefits and convenience of Golden Gate Transit, but it too is subsidized by fuel taxes as well as bridge tolls and also doesn’t operate in the black.

One overlooked fact when comparing the two is that Golden Gate Transit didn’t have to pay for that third lane upon which it transits daily.

One must imagine what the fare for SMART would be if the rail system was already provided. The Northwestern Pacific Railroad tracks had been allowed to languish for more than 40 years and, in many places, were paved over to allow for urban growth.

We have put the cart before the horse, and now must pay to remove the manure.

ROBBY FOUTS

Windsor

A long-range project

EDITOR: No SMART train rider can drop a half-million dollars (“Donor aims to kill rail tax,” Friday). SMART signaled that I might one day live in a first world country. I visited one, the United Kingdom. Nowhere did I walk more than a few blocks to transit, connected to a train network that took me at high speed to anywhere in the entire country.

That visit showed me a civilized society.

Today, I walk to the train, ferry, BART and on to the airports in San Francisco and Oakland for the first time in my life in this country. SMART is a wise long-range project that will bring benefit to people for decades.

Measure I isn’t a tax increase. It merely continues to fund true progress. It’s an attempt at civilization. One-quarter of a cent per dollar on purchases.

If one has so much money lying around that they can drop a half-million on short-sighted regressive obstruction, they must spend a fortune locally on new cars and jewelry and such to need a tax break of a quarter of a penny.

Anyone who imagines this rich person is doing this for all of our benefit is naive. On to Cloverdale.

RAY MORGAN

Santa Rosa

Ridership will lag

EDITOR: SMART ridership will continue to lag for several reasons:

Across-the-platform bus connections: Except for San Rafael, there is no bus service at any SMART station. The Santa Rosa Transit Mall belongs on the vacant property west of the downtown train station, not three blocks away. Money wasted on Courthouse Square could have made this happen. Petaluma made the same mistake. Presently, you must drive, park somewhere and walk to the train. It makes no sense.

High-level boarding: This might be fine for the New York subway, but it doesn’t work here. Street-level boarding would open stops not presently available. Penngrove comes to mind, and there are many others. The SMART trains are nice equipment — for someplace else.