PD Editorial: Rohnert Park’s secret settlements

From the Ralph M. Brown Act: “The people of this State do not yield their sovereignty to the agencies which serve them. The people, in delegating authority, do not give their public servants the right to decide what is good for the people to know and what is not good for them to know.”

That’s the law in California — even in Rohnert Park.

Yet the Rohnert Park City Council and its top administrators evidently settled a lawsuit this week involving allegations of misconduct by Rohnert Park police officers and agreed to keep the details a secret from the citizens of the Rohnert Park.

We say “evidently” because the settlement was announced on Facebook by a lawyer for the eight plaintiffs, who accused Rohnert Park police officers of illegally seizing $62,000 in cash and 380 pounds of marijuana during traffic stops some near the Mendocino County line — some 40 miles outside their regular jurisdiction. The lawsuit also accused the officers of keeping some of the contraband for themselves.

Izaak Schwaiger, the plaintiffs’ lawyer, said the terms of the settlement, including any money that may change hands, are to remain confidential for one year under an agreement with the city of Rohnert Park.

When Staff Writer Julie Johnson asked about the settlement, city officials promised to get back to her. She’s still waiting.

So are the citizens of Rohnert Park, who will foot the bill, including legal fees and any adverse impact on the city’s liability insurance premiums.

Evidently, we say again, Rohnert Park officials intend to share the details — but only after the next City Council election. That’s outrageous.

And while we aren’t lawyers, it also appears to be unlawful.

The Brown Act clearly states that legal settlements must be reported when they are approved by city councils, boards of supervisors, school boards and special districts. The act also address a common ploy used by governments to postpone disclosure: authorizing legal counsel to settle a case.

In that instance, the law says settlements “shall” be reported “as soon as the settlement becomes final, and upon inquiry of any person.” The same provision — Section 54957.1, subsection 3, paragraph B — says the disclosure must “identify the substance of the agreement.”

In the next sentence, the act defines the substance pretty clearly, saying settlements must be reported “in a manner that identifies the name of the claimant, the name of the local agency claimed against, the substance of the claim, and any monetary amount approved for payment and agreed upon by the claimant.”

There’s nothing about sticking it in a file drawer for a year.

This isn’t the first time that Rohnert Park has abrogated its responsibility to provide public information about its police department to the public. The city refuses to release an internal affairs report involving one of the accused officers, who was found to have “engaged in misconduct that warrants termination” and was paid $75,000 as part of a resignation agreement.

A year-old state law requires California police departments to release records in cases where officers acted dishonestly. Yet Rohnert Park has refused requests for the internal affairs report from The Press Democrat and the First Amendment Coalition.

Through the course of this litigation, city officials have emphasized their confidence in and support for Rohnert Park police. It’s time for them to show the same concern for local citizens by doing the public’s business in public.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.