Bazelon: Impeachment managers should focus on the real jury

Before I tried my first federal case, my supervising attorney gave me three invaluable pieces of advice: Never forget who your audience is. You have 12 seconds to get their attention. Grab them by the throat.

The seven impeachment managers selected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will begin to prosecute the case against President Donald Trump on Tuesday. They would do well to keep that advice in mind.

In this instance, though, the jury is not the audience; Trump is unique among criminal defendants. The U.S. senators who will sit in judgment have long since made up their minds. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, put it bluntly: “I’m not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here.” So did Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky: “The way that impeachment stops is a Senate majority with me as majority leader.” Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren has been just as unequivocal: “This is a man who has broken the law, and he should be impeached.” And so has her rival Bernie Sanders: “The House of Representatives rightly carried out its constitutional responsibility by voting to impeach Donald Trump, the most corrupt president in our history.”

The process is so hyperpartisan that, almost without exception, a member of either party crossing the aisle to convict or acquit will be catapulted out of Congress. To convict and remove the president from office requires a two-thirds majority in a 100-member body where the Republicans hold 53 seats. It isn’t going to happen.

No, the throats to be grabbed are those of the American public — specifically, the small but crucial number of people who live in swing states and have yet to make up their minds. House managers must convince this skeptical sliver that Trump committed high crimes and misdemeanors by using the power of his office to try to dig up dirt on his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden, and then obstruct legitimate efforts by Congress to investigate his wrongdoing.

If they succeed, they will achieve a public nullification of the Senate’s foregone verdict, in the form of Trump’s defeat in the November elections.

So how best to use that crucial first 12 seconds?

To secure America’s attention, House managers should tantalize, previewing the case as a binge-worthy whodunit and casting McConnell as a meanie preventing the public from seeing it. That means making the 12-second argument that without witnesses and evidence — particularly firsthand, as-yet-unheard-from witnesses and the trove of documents released Tuesday — there will be no real-time “reveal,” with its promised resolution to the world’s most-watched criminal investigation. The late-breaking decision by Bolton, the former national security adviser, to cooperate, and the 11th-hour disclosure of evidence provided by Lev Parnas, a close associate of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, documenting a pressure campaign to get Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to announce a Biden investigation, give prosecutors plenty of material to work with.

“Let the process play out!” is a message that will resonate with many independent and centrist voters — even 40% of Republicans agree that witnesses should testify. Americans’ outrage at being deprived of the chance to see and hear for themselves could foster the perception that Republicans can’t handle the truth, and could push the handful of Republican senators who hew to the center to demand that McConnell relent.