Sullivan: Media picks trivial conflict over meaty news

If you asked a casual news consumer what the big Washington story was over the past few days, there’s a decent chance you would hear about a supposed feud between two Democratic presidential candidates — Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

That, after all, was a media obsession for days: an easy-to-understand, easy-to-argue-about story with compelling audio and video.

Made for TV. Made for punditry. Let’s all plumb the greater meaning of whether the Vermont senator really once told the Massachusetts senator that he didn’t think a woman could be elected president.

And while this is grounded in an important issue (ingrained sexism in American culture and politics), there were matters of greater significance going on.

There was compelling new evidence that President Donald Trump knew everything about the effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens and the 2016 election, and to push an American diplomat out of the way.

This was revealed in documents and text messages and in blockbuster interviews, first with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and later with CNN’s Anderson Cooper. It was stunning stuff, particularly in the context of Trump’s impeachment and a Senate trial in which most Republican senators, according to their leadership, already have their minds made up.

“This is … like if Watergate burglars gave (an) interview to Walter Cronkite in Jan 1974 and detailed the Nixon criminal enterprise,” tweeted the journalist and author Eric Boehlert about Maddow’s interview with Lev Parnas, the Soviet-born businessman who played a key role in the pressure campaign.

It was a much, much bigger deal than the Warren-Sanders dust-up.

But these developments were presented as roughly equal, or at least in the same general category of emphasis, on TV newscasts and news-talk shows, as if to say, “Here’s a couple of Washington stories about politicians fighting with each other. …”

A sense of proportion — what’s significant and what’s trivial — seems strangely missing.

What truly deserves our all-out attention and outrage? What’s the small stuff?

Numbed by the barrage of news, dazzled by distraction, many citizens don’t seem to know anymore.

And news sources, particularly TV and social media, show little ability or desire to help. (As Pew Research in late 2018 revealed, TV is still the main way that all Americans get their news; and younger people increasingly rely on social media; newspapers are fading by the day as a news source.)

Part of the problem is that the Ukraine story is relatively complicated. The cast of characters is hard to keep track of.

Lev Parnas? Marie Yovanovitch? And now (a new name to emerge this past week), Robert Hyde, who may have been illegally tracking the American ambassador?

It’s unlikely that most Americans would have a clue who they are.

If you doubt that, you ought to know that, in a “Jeopardy!” episode aired a few days ago, three contestants were shown a photo and given a description of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Burbank.

A librarian, a tutor and an English professor, they all looked baffled as they failed to come up with his name.

“Even three really smart people are not paying close enough attention to the impeachment circus to recognize the face of one of its ringleaders,” was how writer Karen Townsend put it on the website Hotair.