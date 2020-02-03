Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Honor in service

EDITOR: The word “honorable” has to do with people and actions that are honest, fair and worthy of respect. An honorable person is someone who believes in truth and doing the right thing — and tries to live up to those high principles. When you lose a game, it’s honorable to shake hands.

A public servant is a person who is appointed or elected to a public office, for example, working for a local or state government. They work for the public, are paid by the public and are accountable to the public.

The next time you have the opportunity to vote for a public servant, please remember that we are the public, and select an honorable public servant.

FRED A. RANDS

Santa Rosa

Dissolve the district

EDITOR: There is nothing so permanent as a temporary government program. So said the late economist and Nobel laureate Milton Friedman. Friedman may not have had the Palm Drive Healthcare District specifically in mind, but he very well could have.

Formed in 2000 to keep Palm Drive Hospital open, the trouble-plagued district owns a checkered history of shady finances. Fresh out of bankruptcy, the district remains obligated for creditor claims totaling $28 million.

The hospital facility itself was sold last year, thereby eliminating the district’s raison d’etre. But therein lies the rub. The district is primarily funded with parcel tax proceeds approved by voters in 2004. The tax has no expiration and will continue in perpetuity unless the district is dissolved.

Despite having nothing to do, the district incurs $500,000 annually in operating costs, primarily for executive officer salaries and benefits, legal fees and accounting services. Recipients of those salaries and professional fees understandably want to keep the gravy train rolling and have opposed efforts to dissolve the district.

The district’s board of trustees meets on Monday to take up the issue of dissolution. We encourage the trustees to dissolve the district. Friedman himself would have been among the first to applaud the action.

DAN DRUMMOND

Executive director, Sonoma County Taxpayers Association

I isn’t a tax hike

EDITOR: Measure I is not a tax increase, but rather a tax continuation of 25 cents on a $100 purchase. SMART is for future generations as much as it is for us.

Sonoma County twice voted for a quarter-cent sales tax to save agricultural and open space. We voted with our pocketbooks and continue to preserve and protect our scenic viewsheds, wildlife corridors and agricultural lands because we value nature and a slower, authentic pace of life. SMART goes hand in hand with these ideals and with the long-term goal and benefit of weaning us from a cars-only lifestyle, which is crucial in our efforts to curb climate change.

Rather than vote to end this wonderful train, let’s vote to keep it and make it better. Let’s improve access with better parking and shuttles where needed. Let’s help it keep its promise of full service to Cloverdale.

Many bold ideas have problems at startup, but the world doesn’t improve when we give credence to naysayers. I don’t have millions of dollars to give to bring out the vote for Measure I. But I do have this letter to the editor. Please vote yes on Measure I.