Subscribe

Monday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
February 3, 2020, 12:05AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Honor in service

EDITOR: The word “honorable” has to do with people and actions that are honest, fair and worthy of respect. An honorable person is someone who believes in truth and doing the right thing — and tries to live up to those high principles. When you lose a game, it’s honorable to shake hands.

A public servant is a person who is appointed or elected to a public office, for example, working for a local or state government. They work for the public, are paid by the public and are accountable to the public.

The next time you have the opportunity to vote for a public servant, please remember that we are the public, and select an honorable public servant.

FRED A. RANDS

Santa Rosa

Dissolve the district

EDITOR: There is nothing so permanent as a temporary government program. So said the late economist and Nobel laureate Milton Friedman. Friedman may not have had the Palm Drive Healthcare District specifically in mind, but he very well could have.

Formed in 2000 to keep Palm Drive Hospital open, the trouble-plagued district owns a checkered history of shady finances. Fresh out of bankruptcy, the district remains obligated for creditor claims totaling $28 million.

The hospital facility itself was sold last year, thereby eliminating the district’s raison d’etre. But therein lies the rub. The district is primarily funded with parcel tax proceeds approved by voters in 2004. The tax has no expiration and will continue in perpetuity unless the district is dissolved.

Despite having nothing to do, the district incurs $500,000 annually in operating costs, primarily for executive officer salaries and benefits, legal fees and accounting services. Recipients of those salaries and professional fees understandably want to keep the gravy train rolling and have opposed efforts to dissolve the district.

The district’s board of trustees meets on Monday to take up the issue of dissolution. We encourage the trustees to dissolve the district. Friedman himself would have been among the first to applaud the action.

DAN DRUMMOND

Executive director, Sonoma County Taxpayers Association

I isn’t a tax hike

EDITOR: Measure I is not a tax increase, but rather a tax continuation of 25 cents on a $100 purchase. SMART is for future generations as much as it is for us.

Sonoma County twice voted for a quarter-cent sales tax to save agricultural and open space. We voted with our pocketbooks and continue to preserve and protect our scenic viewsheds, wildlife corridors and agricultural lands because we value nature and a slower, authentic pace of life. SMART goes hand in hand with these ideals and with the long-term goal and benefit of weaning us from a cars-only lifestyle, which is crucial in our efforts to curb climate change.

Rather than vote to end this wonderful train, let’s vote to keep it and make it better. Let’s improve access with better parking and shuttles where needed. Let’s help it keep its promise of full service to Cloverdale.

Many bold ideas have problems at startup, but the world doesn’t improve when we give credence to naysayers. I don’t have millions of dollars to give to bring out the vote for Measure I. But I do have this letter to the editor. Please vote yes on Measure I.

ROBIN HARTMANN

Santa Rosa

Health forum

EDITOR: As health professional, I believe that bold, meaningful changes are desperately needed. America’s health care system is overpriced, underperforming and inequitable. Our costs are by far the highest in the world, and we don’t adequately cover everyone. Indeed, despite the improvements of the Affordable Care Act, millions are still without insurance, and more than a half-million people go bankrupt from medical bills each year—the majority of them people with insurance.

By paying twice as much as the residents of other countries, do Americans get better health outcomes? The answer is a resounding “no.” Despite paying less, 33 countries have higher quality of care while being more efficient, less error- prone and removing cost as a barrier to care.

As a community, we need to understand and advocate for a meaningful, sustainable solution. Do we fully understand the pros and cons of “Medicare for All”? Or “Medicare for those who want it”? A “public option”? We must not leave it to the politicians to set the direction.

On Saturday, local health care professionals and advocates will lead a free public forum examining America’s broken health care system and how it could be fixed. It will take place from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Santa Rosa’s Odd Fellows Hall.

TERRY WINTER

Sebastopol

Vote yes on I

EDITOR: Having lived in Santa Rosa for 33 years, and having experienced countless slogs along Highway 101 through the Novato Narrows and Petaluma, I think the SMART train has been a wonderful development for the North Bay.

I fully support Measure I to extend the one-quarter percent sales tax. This amounts to 25 cents on every $100 spent, and, in my opinion, this is money well spent for our community.

We pay taxes to support numerous parks and open space projects, all of which enhance the quality of life and the desirability of Marin, Sonoma and Mendocino counties. The train is efficient and dependable and has largely met its projections. To give up on it at this point would be a major mistake.

The motives of a single individual in trying to bury a voter-approved community effort such as this are surely questionable.

Please support Measure I in the March election.

ROGER DELWICHE

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine