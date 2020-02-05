Subscribe

Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

February 5, 2020, 12:05AM
Ready to leave

EDITOR: Before moving here from Orange County, I researched the politics of Northern California and prepared to find more liberals than conservatives. I was fortunate to find a group of Republican women in Santa Rosa who express and welcome my ideals and politics. Little did I realize that now, after Gavin Newsom was elected governor, I too may follow those who walk away by moving.

Nancy Hair (“Fed up with taxes,” Letters, Jan. 27) reflects my views exactly, but I’m adding one more to the litany of costs she listed. This is the 4% raise state elected officials just received — for the seventh year in a row. This government doesn’t deserve any more monetary increases until our water problems are solved, our roads are repaired, our children and grandchildren get the education we used to provide, our homeless situation is resolved, not just moved, and the citizens have relief from taxes and fees that keep escalating.

I have found a group I can relate to, but unfortunately that doesn’t seem to be enough to help me overcome the fact that these legislators, receiving higher salaries than most others, keep raising taxes and fees for their citizens, some of whom are just barely surviving month to month while they prosper.

SANDY BARKLOW

Windsor

The impeachment trial

EDITOR: The facts of the impeachment case are straightforward and shouldn’t really be in dispute. The president used the foreign policy of the United States, including $400 million in foreign aid, to try to gain dirt on an opponent. The original transcript of the phone call demonstrates this finding, and it is backed up with mountains of evidence despite the administration’s unprecedented refusal to cooperate with the investigation.

Now, all you need to know about what is going on with this impeachment trial is this: Ask yourself if Hillary Clinton had been elected and had done these same acts, what would Republicans in Congress and nationwide be doing about it? You know, right? The cries of “lock her up” would be deafening. There would be calls for prosecution for treason. With the same set of facts, Republicans would be taking opposite positions depending not on what was done but on who did it.

So, since we know all of that, we know something else: Republicans in Congress care about one thing and one thing only: holding onto their jobs. Not their country. Not their oath of office.

This is unfortunately where we are, and it doesn’t bode well for American democracy.

DAVID BANNISTER

Healdsburg

Crack down on sideshows

EDITOR: When inconsiderate punks put on their sideshows, instead of just a citation, police should give them a hefty fine and jail time and impound their cars for a month or so, with another hefty charge to get them back (“Illegal car rally spreads over Santa Rosa,” Jan. 21). Maybe then they would think twice about putting these acts of danger on.

TONI MacDONALD

Santa Rosa

Unwanted help

EDITOR: As a Sonoma County taxpayer I don’t want Molly Flater’s help or protection. I don’t want her to try to save me from the nascent SMART mass transit system that has been long overdue for our burgeoning population.

And we don’t need another millionaire or billionaire trying to force their personal opinions on the voters by throwing money around. Too much of that is happening in the U.S. already.

Flater should put her money to better use with more regard for the real needs of this county. We survived the tax for SMART so far, ridership is growing, and the future of our children depends on a smarter way to travel than continuing to clog our roadways.

SMART may not yet be perfect, but it is a start on something other communities and other countries have benefited greatly from. Unless she has a better solution to traffic congestion and pollution, she should save her money and not presume to be trying to save me from taxes.

JERRIE PATTERSON

Petaluma

Debating history

EDITOR: It seems ironic that an editorial lamenting political biases in American history textbooks would begin by celebrating Daniel Patrick Moynihan and his well-known aphorism, “You are entitled to your opinion. But you are not entitled to your own facts” (“Two Americas in school textbooks,” What Others Say, Jan 16)

Moynihan, of course, gained national notoriety for his controversial study of black families, in which he argued that slavery was the source of the “pathology” that he believed characterized the late-20th- century black family. In a memorable critique of Moynihan’s now-discredited work, the eminent sociologist Robert Merton warned that “pseudofacts have a way of inducing pseudoproblems which cannot be solved because matters are not as they purport to be.”

The editorial actually provides no evidence that the authors of American history textbooks are making up their own facts, but they are — and always have been — susceptible to personal prejudices and external pressures. Given the ongoing problem, my advice to parents is read the assigned U.S. history textbook along with your child. Argue with the author and your child about the origins of the Mexican War or the impact of the 19th Amendment. After all, that’s what history is: an endless argument about the past in an effort to better understand it and, perhaps, even learn from it.

DAVID RANKIN

Santa Rosa

