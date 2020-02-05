Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Ready to leave

EDITOR: Before moving here from Orange County, I researched the politics of Northern California and prepared to find more liberals than conservatives. I was fortunate to find a group of Republican women in Santa Rosa who express and welcome my ideals and politics. Little did I realize that now, after Gavin Newsom was elected governor, I too may follow those who walk away by moving.

Nancy Hair (“Fed up with taxes,” Letters, Jan. 27) reflects my views exactly, but I’m adding one more to the litany of costs she listed. This is the 4% raise state elected officials just received — for the seventh year in a row. This government doesn’t deserve any more monetary increases until our water problems are solved, our roads are repaired, our children and grandchildren get the education we used to provide, our homeless situation is resolved, not just moved, and the citizens have relief from taxes and fees that keep escalating.

I have found a group I can relate to, but unfortunately that doesn’t seem to be enough to help me overcome the fact that these legislators, receiving higher salaries than most others, keep raising taxes and fees for their citizens, some of whom are just barely surviving month to month while they prosper.

SANDY BARKLOW

Windsor

The impeachment trial

EDITOR: The facts of the impeachment case are straightforward and shouldn’t really be in dispute. The president used the foreign policy of the United States, including $400 million in foreign aid, to try to gain dirt on an opponent. The original transcript of the phone call demonstrates this finding, and it is backed up with mountains of evidence despite the administration’s unprecedented refusal to cooperate with the investigation.

Now, all you need to know about what is going on with this impeachment trial is this: Ask yourself if Hillary Clinton had been elected and had done these same acts, what would Republicans in Congress and nationwide be doing about it? You know, right? The cries of “lock her up” would be deafening. There would be calls for prosecution for treason. With the same set of facts, Republicans would be taking opposite positions depending not on what was done but on who did it.

So, since we know all of that, we know something else: Republicans in Congress care about one thing and one thing only: holding onto their jobs. Not their country. Not their oath of office.

This is unfortunately where we are, and it doesn’t bode well for American democracy.

DAVID BANNISTER

Healdsburg

Crack down on sideshows

EDITOR: When inconsiderate punks put on their sideshows, instead of just a citation, police should give them a hefty fine and jail time and impound their cars for a month or so, with another hefty charge to get them back (“Illegal car rally spreads over Santa Rosa,” Jan. 21). Maybe then they would think twice about putting these acts of danger on.

TONI MacDONALD

Santa Rosa

Unwanted help

EDITOR: As a Sonoma County taxpayer I don’t want Molly Flater’s help or protection. I don’t want her to try to save me from the nascent SMART mass transit system that has been long overdue for our burgeoning population.