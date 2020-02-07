Friday’s Letters to the Editor

A climate test

EDITOR: Here’s a climate test for you to take. Could you look Greta Thunberg in the eye and say truthfully, “I am taking action to make sure that your generation has a decent future on this planet.” The federal government is paralyzed, so it is up to state and local governments and, yes, every individual, to do what must be done.

Take the test.

ARDATH LEE

Santa Rosa

A poor example

EDITOR: Sometimes I wonder whether the Santa Rosa City Council has any idea of the poor example it sets or of what it’s doing. A Sunday headline: “Tibbetts’ missed votes multiply.” At first, I wondered what the heck this might be about. Reading on, at issue was a carefully prepared measure to shield low-income renters from having to live in and pay for unsafe, dilapidated housing.

If Councilman Jack Tibbetts had been present, his positive vote would have broken a 3-3 tie. Action could, for once, have been taken. Instead, the measure failed, leaving vulnerable renters to the mercy of some greedy landlords and Realtors.

It might be tempting for some to point the finger at this obviously dedicated but overstressed public servant. I respect Tibbetts and the fine organization, St. Vincent de Paul, he works for. However, if you can’t fulfill the demands of your office, you should refrain from running for office.

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

Founders’ views revised

EDITOR: David Stecher’s contempt for the men who established what is now the longest-lasting republic in world history leads him to believe they would have been Donald Trump supporters (“The founders’ views,” Letters, Jan. 30). After all, they were slaveholders.

Actually, at the Constitutional Convention, the Southern states were represented by slaveholders while the Northern states were not, with John Adams the loudest voice against slavery. The horrible fracture between the aspirations of the Revolution and implementation has left the nation with an indelible stain from slavery. Yet the aspiration (that all are created equal) was at that time revolutionary and would become a means for constitutional revision slowly (too slowly) over the centuries.

To call the founders “misogynists” is ludicrous. No nation allowed women to vote in 1787. That right was gained by British women only in 1918 and by American women in 1920. Today, women are barred from or effectively prevented from voting in nations around the world.

Stecher’s letter shows a shocking ignorance of the men who faced hanging if their revolution faltered and who built a nation upon an idea — the idea of equality. They couldn’t fully embrace their ideal, but they gave succeeding generations the framework for working toward its realization.

JEAN NATTKEMPER

Santa Rosa

Public transit’s value

EDITOR: It is dismaying to read that, once again, the flush-with-cash 1% will have an outsized impact on a local election. The newly enriched anti-SMART campaign can now find more ways to deceive the public into believing that public transit alternatives are no way to address the psychological, environmental and economic disaster of single-occupant auto gridlock.

More disappointing are comments from those who claim that SMART is “far more expensive” than driving, focusing solely on the cost of gasoline while exaggerating the actual cost of the SMART/ferry trip. Use a Clipper Card and it’s $38.