Extra Letters: Homelessness

Ducking the problem

EDITOR: The bickering among county supervisors exposes their NIMD — not in my district — attitude toward relieving the homeless situation on the Joe Rodota Trail.

Shirlee Zane successfully scuttled three plans in three months to house or shelter homeless people in her district. Zane is up for reelection in March. Lynda Hopkins (also up for reelection) recommended the Los Guilicos site outside of her district, and Zane quickly endorsed the plan. Susan Gorin, in whose district the Los Guilicos site is located, adamantly opposed the idea.

Here’s a thought: Each of the five supervisors must devise a workable, realistic plan to house within their district at least one-fifth of the unsheltered population currently residing on the Joe Rodota Trail.

This may be — should be — a joint effort with city council members who share their district boundaries. The plan could include ideas for permanent shelter but must, first and foremost, provide a temporary solution for the Rodota trail residents.

LYNN and BRAD VALENTINE

Santa Rosa

The new neighbors

EDITOR: You reported that Oakmont Village is a community “of 3,000-plus tidy houses with well-manicured yards” (“Prepping for arrivals,” Jan. 17). We have worked hard to achieve the American Dream of owning our own family home in a nice, safe neighborhood. We take pride in following the rules regarding the appearance of our homes and yards. We count our homes as one of our major assets and are protective of maintaining our homes to keep up the values.

The introduction of the homeless camp directly affects the values of our homes. The existence of the homeless village across from Oakmont is a material fact that must be disclosed to potential buyers. We hope the homeless village won’t affect the price and sales of homes in our community. It isn’t un-American to want your home to appreciate. That is why people are in the stock market.

The plans outlined to us in Oakmont sounded good. We hope they will be good neighbors as will most of the Oakmont community. Let us hope.

GORDON FREEDMAN

Santa Rosa

Where is the care?

EDITOR: A number of years ago, I, a canine named Buster, found myself in a perilous situation. I was abandoned along the side of a street. It was dark and cold, and I sought refuge in a storefront from the speeding cars.

That morning, unknown to me, a man had called a truck to pick me up. The truck took me to a shelter where I was given a room with bed, water and food. Later I was reassured that I would be OK. A doctor gave me a physical, and I had a bath. The kind people said they would find a home for me. Still nervous, I showed my concern, barking and, occasionally, growling. I felt desperate.

Then, a miracle happened. A couple came by and took me home with them to what was many years of paradise.

Now, my soul free of earthly bounds, I explore unknown country places and observe human activities. My heart is very sad as I see humans sleeping in doorways, cardboard houses in the bushes and tents of blue plastic. No water, no food, no one seeming to care.