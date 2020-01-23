Wick: Women in power are targets of abuse

If you are a woman who is so bold as to inhabit a vaguely public stage, chances are high that you will be called a lot of things that can’t be printed in a family newspaper. And then some.

It’s a truism that unfortunately appears to transcend industry or geography. Exist in public, and eventually an online mob will nitpick your looks, rate your sexual desirability in relation to your ability to do your job, and probably make threats vague and specific — regardless of whether you’re a female journalist, the founder of an indie game studio or trying to run a small city in the Central Coast region of California.

San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon was fed up when she finally took to Facebook one morning last week to call out the constant harassment she receives.

“The amount of cruelty, rudeness, threats, sexism, stalking, body shaming, rude/threatening comments towards my children, etc. I receive are unbelievable,” she wrote. Harmon, who was elected in 2016, felt torn between her ability to use social media for constructive good and the toxic online sludge that often comes her way there.

A few hours after Harmon published her Facebook post, a man was arrested at City Hall for trying to force his way into the mayor’s office. The San Luis Obispo Tribune reported that the man — who has “a strange romantic fixation on the mayor” — knocked a city staffer to the ground before being restrained by the city manager.

But Harmon, who was fortunately not at City Hall at the time of the incident, is far from alone in her experiences.

A recent study published in the academic journal found that mayors — women and men — face greater levels of physical violence and psychological abuse than those in the general U.S. workforce, with social media being the most common channel for that abuse.

Female mayors were not only much more likely to face some form of violence or abuse, but they were also more likely to experience abuse of a sexualized nature.

“Women are facing more of this kind of abuse and violence, and more types of it,” Sue Thomas, a research scientist and co-author of the study, told me.

The abuse and violence that female mayors face is likely heightened by the executive nature of their job. When Thomas expanded her research to include state senators across the U.S., she found that legislators face the same kind of psychological abuse and physical violence as mayors. But that study, which is not yet published, showed that while gender differences were still present, they were not as pronounced.

The results were unsurprising to her: Mayors have more focus on them and tend to be seen as more responsible for the actions taken by a city. Whereas in a legislative position, you’re one of many.

But among state senators, female committee chairs experience more violence than women who are not committee chairs. “Meaning as you hold more power and responsibility, the more types of abuse and violence you may face,” Thomas explained.

The thread that links the two studies, Thomas said, is the extent to which an individual holds responsibility, or is seen as having power.