PD Editorial: A nation of jurors for Trump’s trial

As the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump moves forward in the U.S. Senate, there will be two audiences.

There are the senators who have sworn an oath to “do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws.”

The other audience is the American electorate, which almost certainly will deliver the final verdict about Trump’s fitness to remain in office.

Despite the oath of impartiality, the Senate is widely expected to vote along partisan lines at the end of the trial, just as the House did last month in adopting the articles of impeachment accusing Trump of abuse of power by withholding $391 million in military aid from Ukraine, and susequently obstructing a congressional investigation of his actions.

That outcome would leave Trump’s fate to the voters.

For that reason, as much as the historic nature of the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history, we will be following the Senate’s proceedings closely — and we urge all Americans to do likewise.

The outcome may seem foreordained, but that doesn’t mean the Senate trial won’t be informative. Under the proposed rules released Monday by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the House impeachment managers and the president’s defense team would each get 12 hours to present its case, followed by 16 hours of questions from senators.

Perhaps the biggest remaining question is the Senate’s willingness to hear from witnesses and consider information that weren’t part of the House proceedings. We think senators should do both.

John Bolton, a former national security adviser to the president, has offered to testify. Bolton was working at the White House during the period when Trump pressed Ukraine’s president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, while withholding military aid that had been approved by Congress. Why wouldn’t senators want to know what Bolton has to say?

Over the past week, Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump lawyer Rudolf Giuliani, offered new revelations about the president’s knowledge of efforts to put pressure on the Ukrainian government. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government announced an investigation into reports that Trump allies conducted surveillance of the American ambassador in Kyiv. This evidence should be examined.

And the Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan watchdog agency, concluded that withholding congressionally approved military aid was unlawful — contradicting assertions by the president and his lawyers that no crime has been committed. This, too, seems relevant to the Senate’s task.

Numerous senators complained that the House failed to gather and examine all of the evidence before voting on the articles of impeachment. It would be the height of hypocrisy for them to turn around and refuse to purse documents or question witnesses now.

Whether any of these matters are explored may come down to the votes of four Republican senators — Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah — and how they balance partisan loyalty and the Constitution’s separation of powers between the legislative and executive branches.

An impeachment trial isn’t a criminal trial, and the shadow of politics cannot be erased from the proceedings. But the founders placed enormous responsibility in the Senate to judge the conduct of judicial and executive officers, including the president. They can live up that faith by conducting a thorough and public trial.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.