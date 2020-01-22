Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Offering a hand up

EDITOR: Everyone hears about neighborhood opposition to the homeless. But a group of Oakmonters is pulling together to help make the emergency temporary shelter of tiny homes at the county’s Los Guilicos campus a success.

Contrary to reports, I believe most Oakmonters are willing to take a wait-and-see attitude. Others among us have committed to volunteering our time and talents under the direction of camp management. We are embracing this relocation as an opportunity to model a new attitude. What if we can help our new neighbors acclimate and even thrive?

Being able to sleep safely, access effective social and medical services and receive neighborhood support may be just the hand-up this vulnerable population needs.

NADINE CONDON

Santa Rosa

Gorin’s empathy

EDITOR: Your paper’s endorsement of Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin focused upon her experience as a fire victim from 2017 (“Gorin brings a fire victim’s perspective to county board,” Jan. 9). Her empathy for lost housing dreams seems to extend only to fire victims.

In 2012, she quietly added Donald Street to what became the Springs specific plan in order to find a location to demolish existing houses and replace them with multi-story apartment buildings. No notice was provided to the Donald Street residents for six years.

Gorin’s radical upzoning of our old neighborhood with only one vacant lot can only meet its extreme housing density (633 homes where there are now 114) by buying and bulldozing single-family homes. We are seeing our dreams being systematically destroyed by repeated secretive county actions, including a December 2019 Board of Supervisors’ consent calendar vote to make our little Donald Street a priority development area.

Gorin’s consistently dismissive response to Donald Street neighbors is not one expected from a fire victim. What about our dreams?

PAUL ROCKETT

Sonoma

Senate’s opportunity

EDITOR: The Republican-controlled Senate has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do something many Americans are hoping for: removing Donald Trump as president.

If 14 GOP senators banded together with the Democrats to carry out the impeachment process, they wouldn’t be living in fear of what Trump might do to them if they behaved like normal citizens who don’t like what he’s done politically, or that he’s surrounded himself with guys like William Barr and Rudy Giuliani, or the constant lying.

They would be free. No more bully. They would be congratulated and praised as great Americans. A win-win if there ever was one. I wonder if this idea has ever crossed the minds of Senate Republicans.

KARL REYNOLDS

Santa Rosa

Roe v. Wade at 47

EDITOR: The 47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade is upon us. More than 60 million pre-born American babies have been killed by abortion: chemical and surgical, cruel and unjust. Where do pro-lifers stand in the battle for the sanctity of human life?

The good news: There are fewer abortions than ever, some 850,000 annually, half the total in 1990. State governments keep enacting pro-life laws, 58 this year. The Trump administration has been stellar, withholding tax dollars for abortion, appointing conservative justices and standing up for human life in the global public square. Pregnancy counseling centers far outnumber abortion clinics. Multitudes of young people self-identify as the pro-life generation.