Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

January 26, 2020, 12:15AM
RP council districts

EDITOR: Shame on the Rohnert Park City Council for the districts they drew behind closed doors and voted on at their Jan. 14 meeting (“Council adopts district-based elections map,” Jan. 15).

The California Voting Rights Act is designed to protect the interests of voters who are disenfranchised by at-large elections. It breaks the city into districts aligned by neighborhoods, so elected representatives will be from actual neighborhoods instead of from the general population.

It ensures fair representation, especially in a city like Rohnert Park where three council members live in the same potential district, and none live in three of the five districts designed by representational maps. A consulting firm designed fair district maps and residents sent maps to be considered.

Four of five council members, Gina Belforte excluded, chose not to accept the advice of the design firm or residents. Instead they chose a gerrymandered map designed by them for their benefit. In this map, two council people who live on the same street now are in separate districts. Each council member has his or her own district. To achieve this, one council member said she will move to another district.

This is unfair and illegal. There is a hearing at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the Rohnert Park Council Chambers. Attend and make your voice heard.

CHRIS MEYER

Rohnert Park

Airport and climate

EDITOR: In reference to the Sonoma County airport’s excitement about four new flights, an article about the global climate crisis appeared on the same pages. It seems the airport is celebrating adding ever more climate-warming carbon dioxide to the atmosphere. This is an example of the do-nothing attitude of new business with no regard to our careening toward extinction.

The airport should establish a carbon dioxide offset requirement before adding planet- killing flight emissions. How about adding solar panels to the parking lots by the airport or, as a matter of fact, anywhere in this county, as the aircraft emissions affect the entire planet’s atmosphere.

Readers should contact their supervisor to ask for such offset requirements to stop our unwitting march (or should one say flight?) toward extinction.

MICHAEL TOLMASOFF

Healdsburg

Distorted view

EDITOR: Scott Jennings’ excuses for Republicans blindly following Donald Trump are full of falsehoods and exaggerations (“Why Republicans will stick with Trump,” Jan. 15).

Our country is not a theocracy, so what the Bible says about abortion (it doesn’t actually say anything about it) shouldn’t matter. However, if Jennings wants to make a point, he should at least be accurate. Late-term abortions are exceedingly rare. Babies aren’t ripped screaming from their mother’s womb. Democrats don’t “prefer” full-term abortions.

In regard to killing, Trump and his cronies are doing all they can to prevent any remedy for climate change, which is even now killing thousands of humans and billions of our fellow creatures. The past decade was the warmest in history. Isn’t that a more important issue than abortion, even for the Trumpian sycophants?

Not all the Democratic candidates are “wildly extremist” or even particularly left wing. Trying to associate them with sex-change operations (a very rare thing) is disingenuous. If Jennings wants to complain about inappropriately spending taxpayers’ money, he should concentrate on Trump’s stealing money for soldiers’ housing to build his wall, Trump hotels or giveaways to the rich.

Trump has wantonly violated nearly all the Ten Commandments.

How’s that for a moralist’s hero?

JEFFREY A. RAPP

Healdsburg

Ocean warming

EDITOR: Are the oceans really getting warmer all around the world? Historical ocean temperature records exist. They all show warming. But glaciers are melting, the arctic sea ice is melting, and more icebergs are appearing. They all add cold water to the oceans. Why is the ocean not cooling?

Perhaps there is an unknown huge fissure in the ocean somewhere and hot magma is spewing out. Or possibly there are hundreds of submerged volcanoes. It would take a lot of heat to warm the oceans. Could that all be happening without our knowing?

The arctic sea ice is melting, and the sun is warming the new open waters. Possibly it is getting colder in the really deep waters and only warmer on the surface, but the average temperature stays the same. We are now measuring temperatures to the deepest parts of the ocean in the Mariana Trench, and the warming is also appearing there.

Coral reefs are bleaching all around the world. Is the warmer ocean water killing them? But, most importantly, the warmer waters off our Sonoma Coast are hurting our salmon run. And I want my dungeness crab and hope that prices don’t continue to climb.

CARL FLEGAL

Santa Rosa

McConnell’s stonewalling

EDITOR: Since we, the people of this nation, are from different ethnic backgrounds there is only one thing that distinguishes us as Americans. That is adherence to the Constitution. The essence and unique brilliance of our Constitution is checks and balances. To implement checks and balances requires an adherence to process.

In Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s tenure, he has worked hard to circumvent process. He refused to allow a Senate vote on President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court.

He has refused to allow 400 measures passed this year by the House to be voted on in the Senate. He has refused to allow documents and witness in the Senate impeachment trial.

This stonewalling conduct perverts the constitutionally provided checks and balance that ensure fair process and that ensure no one is above the rule of law. Democracies fail when representatives refuse to adhere to the principles set forth in the Constitution. Is it not unfair, therefore, to suggest that McConnell has engaged in activities that are un-American?

GENE M. COLOMBINI

Santa Rosa

