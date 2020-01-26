Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

RP council districts

EDITOR: Shame on the Rohnert Park City Council for the districts they drew behind closed doors and voted on at their Jan. 14 meeting (“Council adopts district-based elections map,” Jan. 15).

The California Voting Rights Act is designed to protect the interests of voters who are disenfranchised by at-large elections. It breaks the city into districts aligned by neighborhoods, so elected representatives will be from actual neighborhoods instead of from the general population.

It ensures fair representation, especially in a city like Rohnert Park where three council members live in the same potential district, and none live in three of the five districts designed by representational maps. A consulting firm designed fair district maps and residents sent maps to be considered.

Four of five council members, Gina Belforte excluded, chose not to accept the advice of the design firm or residents. Instead they chose a gerrymandered map designed by them for their benefit. In this map, two council people who live on the same street now are in separate districts. Each council member has his or her own district. To achieve this, one council member said she will move to another district.

This is unfair and illegal. There is a hearing at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the Rohnert Park Council Chambers. Attend and make your voice heard.

CHRIS MEYER

Rohnert Park

Airport and climate

EDITOR: In reference to the Sonoma County airport’s excitement about four new flights, an article about the global climate crisis appeared on the same pages. It seems the airport is celebrating adding ever more climate-warming carbon dioxide to the atmosphere. This is an example of the do-nothing attitude of new business with no regard to our careening toward extinction.

The airport should establish a carbon dioxide offset requirement before adding planet- killing flight emissions. How about adding solar panels to the parking lots by the airport or, as a matter of fact, anywhere in this county, as the aircraft emissions affect the entire planet’s atmosphere.

Readers should contact their supervisor to ask for such offset requirements to stop our unwitting march (or should one say flight?) toward extinction.

MICHAEL TOLMASOFF

Healdsburg

Distorted view

EDITOR: Scott Jennings’ excuses for Republicans blindly following Donald Trump are full of falsehoods and exaggerations (“Why Republicans will stick with Trump,” Jan. 15).

Our country is not a theocracy, so what the Bible says about abortion (it doesn’t actually say anything about it) shouldn’t matter. However, if Jennings wants to make a point, he should at least be accurate. Late-term abortions are exceedingly rare. Babies aren’t ripped screaming from their mother’s womb. Democrats don’t “prefer” full-term abortions.

In regard to killing, Trump and his cronies are doing all they can to prevent any remedy for climate change, which is even now killing thousands of humans and billions of our fellow creatures. The past decade was the warmest in history. Isn’t that a more important issue than abortion, even for the Trumpian sycophants?

Not all the Democratic candidates are “wildly extremist” or even particularly left wing. Trying to associate them with sex-change operations (a very rare thing) is disingenuous. If Jennings wants to complain about inappropriately spending taxpayers’ money, he should concentrate on Trump’s stealing money for soldiers’ housing to build his wall, Trump hotels or giveaways to the rich.