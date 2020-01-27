Subscribe

Monday’s Letters to the Editor

January 27, 2020, 12:05AM

No viewers, no crime

EDITOR: Here we have an amazing piece of history, a Senate trial to impeach the president of the United States and less that 5% of the American population is watching it on television.

If one puts aside some of the pomp and circumstance of what is being presented by the managers of Congress and focuses on the facts, one will deduce that the president is being accused of nothing more than chewing gum in class. Perhaps this explains why Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff is sensationalizing just about everything he presents. One could argue Schiff is trying to make a mountain out of a molehill as there is nothing here that equates to high crimes and misdemeanors.

The Mueller report that the Democrats told us was going to be the end of President Donald Trump turned out to be a waste of $35 million of taxpayers’ money. I shudder to think how many of our tax dollars the Democrats are wasting this go around.

THOMAS RANDOLPH

Rohnert Park

Putting the girls first

EDITOR: My daughter has played in the Santa Rosa Girls Softball League for the past five years (“Softball dispute lands in court,” Sunday). In her first year, the opening ceremony in the Maria Carrillo gym was filled practically to capacity with players and parents; sadly last year the gym wasn’t even half-filled.

There were so few teams that the girls had to repeatedly play the same teams and also go outside the league to have enough games.

I started to wonder what was happening and where my money was going besides the T-shirt that my daughter received. The fields are a disgrace, there is no snack bar (at least in past years a table was set up to sell candy from Costco), one of the two umpires was unfair, unprofessional and relied on his father to help him make calls.

It is definitely time for a change, and although I don’t know all of the politics, I do know the people starting the new league have been transparent, are fair and are willing to listen. Our family is excited for this new league and know it will be putting the girls first.

AMY MERKEL

Santa Rosa

Health and homelessness

EDITOR: As a person whose work involves caring for people living without shelter, I’m heartened to see the problem of homelessness getting the attention it deserves.

When I tell people the extent of our homeless ministries (showers, inclement weather shelter and a weekly meal program), they are often shocked that there are homeless people in our bucolic town. The reality is people are living without adequate housing everywhere, and acknowledging it is long overdue.

I know from the stories of homeless individuals the circumstances that have gotten them to this point are never simple. It is always a tangle of mental health, substance abuse and often other health care problems. Economic sustainability in our high cost-of-living communities is also a factor, but the mental and physical health of our most vulnerable citizens has been neglected to the point that economics is a secondary problem.

Whether or not you consider health care and housing to be basic human rights, the reality is this: Without adequate health care there is no solution to homeless encampments. If we wish to live in communities free of homelessness, we need to invest in making health care available to everyone, especially those who need it most.

REV. SALLY HANES HUBBELL

Rector, St. Paul’s Church
Healdsburg

Targeting Hopkins

EDITOR: Hats off to Stuart Kiehl (“A lack of leadership,” Letters, Jan. 20) for exposing Supervisor Lynda Hopkins’ stunning failure to solve poverty and homelessness in her first term in office. We expected that by this point in her term she would have just sliced through the myriad problems of housing affordability, the absence of mental health treatment, the traumas and abuse suffered by many homeless persons and all the economic, institutional and social barriers that keep them unhoused. What is she waiting for?

And after she solves those problems, I wonder if she’d mind solving racial bias and sexism for us. Is that too much to ask?

ELDEN McFARLAND

Healdsburg

Putting students first

EDITOR: I was surprised to read that Santa Rosa students are still being forced into a college path and that they can no longer exclusively take “regular” classes on a graduation path that would qualify them for a vocational school or community college (“Teachers: Help our students finish,” Wednesday).

Only about 33% of adults end up with a college degree, and it’s been stated over and over that we need more plumbers, not philosophers. Maybe this has more to do with the falling enrollment rates at colleges and universities than what’s best for students and our society. It sounds like K-12 educators still have no clue on how to make learning interesting and fun for students.

MIKE HARAN

Santa Rosa

Fed up with taxes

EDITOR: Everyone I know is struggling with the high cost of living here. Our property taxes and sales taxes and fees keep climbing, as the county pushes a litany of costs onto us for education and fire and roads and, undoubtedly, soon homeless housing and low-income housing and water monitoring.

It’s no surprise that taxpayers are voting with their feet, and those remaining will probably defeat most of the ballot measures asking for more money, at least until the county recognizes that we are fed up with tightening our own belts when the county never does the same.

NANCY HAIR

Sebastopol

