PD Editorial: School lunch changes don’t serve kids

School kids across the country might not always like to eat cafeteria food, but at least those meals have been nutritious for the past few years. That soon would end if the Trump administration gets its way.

Last week, the administration proposed rolling back nutrition standards for school meals. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the school breakfast and lunch program, wants to let schools reduce the amount of fresh fruits and vegetables they serve. Schools instead could serve less-nutritious fare like pizza and fries.

While kids might enjoy eating more salty, fatty food, it’s not something responsible adults should encourage or allow.

The current nutrition standards resulted from a concerted effort by former first lady Michelle Obama, who made nutrition and fighting childhood obesity a signature issue. Her work led to congressional approval of the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, which sought to ensure K-12 students ate more vegetables, fruits, whole grains and fat-free milk at school.

The argument for the law was simple enough: If the federal government is going to fund school breakfast and lunch programs for needy kids, it ought to make sure those kids eat healthy food. No child should go hungry at school, and the ability to get basic nutrition right shouldn’t be reserved only for kids whose parents have enough money.

In Sonoma County, about one-third of all students qualify for free or reduced breakfast and lunch, and at some local schools more than two-thirds do.

What constitutes a nutritionally adequate meal affects more than just those kids, though. If school cafeterias can skimp on the nutritional value for them, it will skimp on the meals served to kids paying full price for breakfast and lunch.

President Donald Trump seems intent on undoing every part of the Obama legacy. It doesn’t matter if the policy was the work of Michelle or Barack. It doesn’t matter if the program has been tremendously beneficial to kids who for decades too often ate meals in their schools that filled stomachs and encouraged obesity. The rollback was even announced on Michelle Obama’s birthday.

The USDA justifies the rollback of nutrition standards by claiming they are too expensive and generate too much waste. The latter because many kids don’t like to eat their vegetables, so they throw them away.

Yet the department’s own analysis found little change in waste or cost following the new nutrition standards. The study did find that “updated nutrition standards for school meals have had a positive and significant influence on nutritional quality.”

And now the Trump administration would undo that. Actually, they would undo more of it. The USDA already tried to roll back some of the nutrition standards related to sodium and whole-grain foods in 2018. That proposal is currently making its way through the courts after a half-dozen states, including California, sued.

No doubt this proposal, too, will wind up in court. Litigation seems the most popular response to Trump’s backtracking. In the meantime, California would do well to consider adopting its own nutrition standards for school meals that go beyond the federal ones. Even just securing the Obama-era standards in state law would be a great protection for California’s children.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.