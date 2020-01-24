Subscribe

PD Editorial: Throwing bean balls at the good guy

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
January 24, 2020, 12:07AM

Bay Area sports fans are focused on the upcoming Super Bowl, with good reason. So forgive us for moving the spotlight from a feel-good story to an example of sports at its worst. We’re talking about major league baseball’s cheating scandal and, more to the point, the disparaging comments of some insiders — not about the Houston Astros breaking the rules on the way to a World Series victory, but about Mike Fiers, the Oakland A’s pitcher who exposed the perfidy of his ex-teammates in Houston.

Fiers went on the record with the Athletic, a sports website, explaining that the Astros focused a camera on opposing teams’ catchers to steal signs and tipped hitters off to the next pitch by banging a garbage can lid — a scheme that combined high-tech with low-tech.

After the league meted out punishment, Jessica Mendoza, an ESPN commentator and New York Mets executive, retired player David Freese (whose L.A. Dodgers lost to the Astros in the 2017 World Series) and others blasted Fiers for going public with the truth. Our take: If there’s a Cy Young award for integrity, Fiers has earned it.

Now back to the 49ers and, we hope, a sixth Super Bowl title.

