PD Editorial: UC makes room for California kids

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
January 24, 2020, 12:09AM

The University of California has been called out in this space on more than one occasion for enrolling large numbers of out-of-state and international students whose tuition is substantially higher than what California residents pay. So we were pleased to read this week that UC admitted a record number of California students in 2019, marking the fourth consecutive annual increase.

UC’s nine undergraduate campuses enrolled 185,559 California residents for the current academic year — a 10.3% increase since 2015. That’s a marked improvement since a 2016 state auditor’s report that criticized the university’s admissions practices, prompting sardonic comments that the best strategy for a California high school student hoping to attend UC was to move out of state. This week, UC regents temporarily shelved a proposal to raise undergraduate tuition. That might help even more California students.

