PD Editorial: George Ortiz, a visionary leader

George Ortiz was a civil rights leader, a visionary, a role model, a man with a monumental legacy in Sonoma County and beyond.

Ortiz, who died Wednesday at age 85, dedicated his life to helping people in need, especially farmworkers and immigrants. “We can change the world,” he said in a 2004 interview. “If you make life more productive for one individual, you’ve helped change the world.” Ortiz, who started working in the fields at age 11 and retired as the CEO of one of the largest nonprofit organizations in Sonoma County, helped change thousands of lives for the better.

In 1967, Ortiz co-founded the North Bay Human Development Corp. to manage some of the Great Society programs created under President Lyndon Johnson. One of the nation’s first antipoverty organizations dedicated to providing job training and other services for migrant farmworkers and immigrants, it grew steadily, eventually becoming the California Human Development Corp. At its peak, CHDC had a budget of $26 million and assisted 25,000 people a year in California, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii.

Ortiz also co-founded Latinos Unidos, the first Latino scholarship fund in Sonoma County, and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. His portrait is one of 50 in a mural on the wall of The Press Democrat building depicting people who shaped Sonoma County in the 20th century. His influence on this community will continue for many years to come. George Ortiz was, as state Sen. Mike McGuire said this week, “a force to reckoned with and … the epitome of the American Dream.”

