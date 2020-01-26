Manjoo: We’re sleepwalking into a surveillance state

There is much about the future that keeps me up at night — AI weaponry, undetectable viral deepfakes, indefatigable and infinitely wise robotic op-ed columnists — but in the past few years, one technological threat has blipped my fear radar much faster than others.

That fear? Ubiquitous surveillance.

I am no longer sure that human civilization can undo or evade living under constant, extravagantly detailed physical and even psychic surveillance; as a species, we are not doing nearly enough to avoid always being watched or otherwise digitally recorded.

Your location, your purchases, video and audio from within your home and office, your online searches and every digital wandering, biometric tracking of your face and other body parts, your heart rate and other vital signs, your every communication, recording, and perhaps your deepest thoughts or idlest dreams — in the future, if not already, much of this data and more will be collected and analyzed by some combination of governments and corporations, among them a handful of megacompanies whose powers nearly match those of governments.

Why am I so pessimistic? Over the last year, as part of the New York Times opinion section’s privacy project, I’ve participated in experiments in which my devices were closely monitored in order to determine the kind of data that was being collected about me. The experiments have given me new insight into the psychology underpinning surveillance; I’ve realized how blind we are to the kinds of insights tech companies are gaining about us through our gadgets. Our blindness not only keeps us glued to privacy-invading tech — it also means that we’ve failed to create a political culture that is in any way up to the task of limiting surveillance.

That’s why, across the species, whether under American or European democracy or Chinese authoritarianism, few of our cultural or political institutions are even much trying to tamp down the surveillance state.

In China, the government is building a frightening surveillance dragnet in broad daylight, stitching together facial recognition, fingerprint and other databases into an all-seeing eye aiming to closely watch more than a billion citizens.

Yet the United States and other supposedly liberty-loving Western democracies have not ruled out such a future. Just consider the odd politics surrounding privacy invasion. Donald Trump and his supporters repeatedly argue that the FBI is corrupt and untrustworthy. Yet, like Barack Obama before him, Trump and the Justice Department are pushing Apple to create a backdoor into the data on encrypted iPhones — they want the untrustworthy FBI and any local cop to be able to see everything inside anyone’s phone.

Apple, mercifully, is resisting, just as it did the request of Obama’s Justice Department to create a loophole in iPhone security — but the fact that both Obama and Trump agreed on the need for breaking iPhone encryption suggests how thoroughly political leaders across a wide spectrum have neglected privacy as a fundamental value worthy of protection.

Indeed, because of a dearth of laws protecting our privacy — and almost no high-profile political discussion about the stakes at hand — Americans are sleepwalking into a future nearly as frightening as the one the Chinese are constructing. I choose the word “sleepwalking” deliberately, because when it comes to digital privacy, a lot of us prefer the comfortable bliss of ignorance. As a result, much of the surveillance engine operates underground — just beyond where many of us dare to look.