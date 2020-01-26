Dimitriadis: Life amid Australia’s raging bush fires
MELBOURNE, Australia
School is on summer vacation, and in my home, we’ve run out of milk. I’ve been sending my teenage daughter to the store, but today, I can’t: The air quality is hazardous. Even the construction workers aren’t working. We’ve been told to stay indoors with the doors and windows shut. A small panic sets in: Is this our new reality?
I live in the suburbs that cradle Melbourne’s central business district. Many inner-city suburbs like ours don’t have much grass or large areas of parkland or bush, so we are relatively safe from the fires. But you don’t need to go far before you start finding gorges, nature reserves, stretches of vacant land and, eventually, bushland. Currently, one of the major fires burning in our state is in East Gippsland, about 93 miles away. Experts say drought and lack of rain over the past few years turned the land “tinder-dry.” My country is burning.
Bush fires have always been part of the backdrop to the Australian summer. Sometimes, we get a hint of smoke in the cities for a day or two, but these fires are unprecedented. An estimated 38,610 square miles 24.7 million acres have burned. There’s so much smoke NASA reported it would circle the globe. The smoke resembles a winter fog, but it’s anything but fresh. It’s thick and absorbs the light, a blood-orange sun hangs in the sky. There’s poor visibility when you drive. At night, the streetlamps aren’t as effective.
Sydney had smoke first, and now it’s our turn to taste it. I noticed a tickle in my throat three weeks ago, similar to when my allergies flare up. Then I started coughing, and so did my daughter. “I have a cold,” she said. I started to say, “It’ll pass in a few days,” but then I remembered: We have no idea when the air will clear. Our bush fire season officially ends in March, but experts say we’re in for longer seasons now because of climate change. On days of very poor or hazardous air quality, my throat burns, the sensation traveling all the way down my esophagus, creating discomfort in my chest. I feel it in my nose, too. My eyes feel dusty. I have stomach problems, and they are flaring up, too, because I’m coughing more.
It’s the small particles, not visible to the naked eye. Researchers say you inhale them, that they get trapped in your lungs. There hasn’t been enough research into the long-term health implications of prolonged exposure to bush-fire smoke. The Environmental Protection Authority Victoria advises wearing P2/N95 masks, but in the city’s downtown, on a day of very poor air quality, I struggled to see anyone wearing one. People were still exercising outdoors when the EPA advises against it. There seems to be a resistance, almost a denial. Melbourne has been ranked as one of the most livable cities in the world many times. People are clinging to their lifestyle.
Out in the suburbs, however, you’ll find an occasional mask, and there are fewer people outside overall. One recent afternoon, I walked a usually busy street in my neighborhood and there was hardly anyone around. It was windy and dusty and reminded me of a desert. As a woman, I found myself slightly more alert as a result, just like when I walk the streets at night.