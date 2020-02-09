Close to Home: We could use a dose of Mister Rogers this year

“What do you do with the mad that you feel?”

Mister Fred Rogers asks this question of a troubled journalist during a key juncture in the Academy Award-nominated movie “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” Perhaps it is something we should all ask ourselves as we enter a new decade — post-impeachment in a contentious election year.

It was a question I’ve asked myself while watching battles over witnesses and documents, not to mention the State of the Union drama. Americans of all political persuasions seem angry, angry at politicians, friends, family, colleagues and strangers, anyone with differing opinions. Social media posts scream with rage, insults and name-calling, sowing deeper divisions.

The film’s question felt familiar for another reason. Twenty years ago, I had the privilege of interviewing the legendary television star himself; Mister Rogers was one of the most challenging interviews I ever had.

It was anything but a beautiful day in the neighborhood in the spring of 1999 when I was assigned to meet him. After getting my two kids dressed and fed, I raced out the door to discover that someone had tagged my minivan with multi-colored graffiti. On my way, I worried about the looks I’d get if I valet-parked my car at the Fairmont Hotel, site of the first Mister Rogers’ event. I opted for a dark garage a few blocks away.

The San Jose Children’s Discovery Museum was giving Fred Rogers its first Legacy for Children award. His acceptance speech brought tears to many eyes, and a press conference after the event ended with the entire room, including a dozen crusty journalists, singing “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

We were then given an opportunity to do one-on-one interviews, and I waited my turn to get 45 minutes alone with him. The reporter before me emerged, shaking his head. “I only got two questions answered,” he said.

“Lightweight,” I thought as I entered, determined to get responses to the 20-some questions in my notebook. Mister Rogers, wearing a purple zip-up sweater, greeted me like I was a long-lost friend — or the only person left in the universe.

We sat, and before I could open my notebook, he looked into my eyes and insisted I tell him all about myself — and my children. He genuinely wanted to know, and well, you can’t be rude to Mister Rogers.

I found myself telling him how my 2-year-old son had thanked me that morning for changing his diaper. Mister Rogers smiled with delight and praised me for raising such a wonderful human. I beamed with pride.

Back to business; I can’t recall my first question, but I do remember how Mister Rogers seemed to peer into my soul and then turned the tables. “Well, Anne, you’re a mom. What do you think?” And he genuinely wanted to know. Again, mesmerized by the presence of the most present person I’d ever met, I delivered my opinion first.

Question No. 2 unfolded the same way. He was much more interested in my thoughts than his own; once again I turned into a Neighborhood puppet under his command. I had barely scribbled his slow and deliberate answer when a handler informed me that my time — my entire 45 minutes — was up.