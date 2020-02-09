Subscribe

Close to Home: We could use a dose of Mister Rogers this year

ANNE BELDEN
ANNE BELDEN RUNS THE JOURNALISM PROGRAM AT SANTA ROSA JUNIOR COLLEGE
February 9, 2020, 12:11AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

“What do you do with the mad that you feel?”

Mister Fred Rogers asks this question of a troubled journalist during a key juncture in the Academy Award-nominated movie “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” Perhaps it is something we should all ask ourselves as we enter a new decade — post-impeachment in a contentious election year.

It was a question I’ve asked myself while watching battles over witnesses and documents, not to mention the State of the Union drama. Americans of all political persuasions seem angry, angry at politicians, friends, family, colleagues and strangers, anyone with differing opinions. Social media posts scream with rage, insults and name-calling, sowing deeper divisions.

The film’s question felt familiar for another reason. Twenty years ago, I had the privilege of interviewing the legendary television star himself; Mister Rogers was one of the most challenging interviews I ever had.

It was anything but a beautiful day in the neighborhood in the spring of 1999 when I was assigned to meet him. After getting my two kids dressed and fed, I raced out the door to discover that someone had tagged my minivan with multi-colored graffiti. On my way, I worried about the looks I’d get if I valet-parked my car at the Fairmont Hotel, site of the first Mister Rogers’ event. I opted for a dark garage a few blocks away.

The San Jose Children’s Discovery Museum was giving Fred Rogers its first Legacy for Children award. His acceptance speech brought tears to many eyes, and a press conference after the event ended with the entire room, including a dozen crusty journalists, singing “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

We were then given an opportunity to do one-on-one interviews, and I waited my turn to get 45 minutes alone with him. The reporter before me emerged, shaking his head. “I only got two questions answered,” he said.

“Lightweight,” I thought as I entered, determined to get responses to the 20-some questions in my notebook. Mister Rogers, wearing a purple zip-up sweater, greeted me like I was a long-lost friend — or the only person left in the universe.

We sat, and before I could open my notebook, he looked into my eyes and insisted I tell him all about myself — and my children. He genuinely wanted to know, and well, you can’t be rude to Mister Rogers.

I found myself telling him how my 2-year-old son had thanked me that morning for changing his diaper. Mister Rogers smiled with delight and praised me for raising such a wonderful human. I beamed with pride.

Back to business; I can’t recall my first question, but I do remember how Mister Rogers seemed to peer into my soul and then turned the tables. “Well, Anne, you’re a mom. What do you think?” And he genuinely wanted to know. Again, mesmerized by the presence of the most present person I’d ever met, I delivered my opinion first.

Question No. 2 unfolded the same way. He was much more interested in my thoughts than his own; once again I turned into a Neighborhood puppet under his command. I had barely scribbled his slow and deliberate answer when a handler informed me that my time — my entire 45 minutes — was up.

I entered that interview stressed about my van, worrying about completing work for my two other jobs and making it to school and daycare pickups on time. I left with two autographed headshots of Mister Rogers, feeling as if I’d just spent time with the kindest person on the planet — and no content for my article

I’d only managed to get two answers for a four-page cover story. It took a lot of angst, hours of coordination and a lengthy phone call to a gracious Mister Rogers in Pittsburgh to complete the assignment.

So I felt some redemption when watching “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” in which Mister Rogers, masterfully played by Tom Hanks, repeatedly thwarts investigative reporter Lloyd Vogel’s attempts to interview him by psychoanalyzing Vogel’s disturbed demeanor. In one session, much to Vogel’s mortification, Rogers opens his puppet case and talks to him through the old and worn Daniel Tiger puppet.

“What do you do with the mad that you feel?”

This question is especially pertinent this year. Mister Rogers strived to give children positive ways of dealing with their feelings. But what about us adults, who also struggle with anger, fear and sadness in the increasingly polarized and chaotic world around us? What are we supposed to do when our only method of communicating with fellow Americans involves one-upping nasty posts on Twitter, Facebook, Reddit and the comment sections below articles?

After watching the movie, I dug up my old Bay Area Parent story and found this gem Mister Rogers told me. “I think it doesn’t matter what our age is, everybody longs for honesty. There is a real person behind those eyes of yours, and that person longs to be in touch with someone else who is real. There is a lot of fancy, outside stuff, that seems to hide people from other people.”

That fancy, outside stuff — the online neighborhoods in which real people tweet and post — could use a dose of Mister Rogers this year. So could our face-to-face relationships with friends, family, neighbors and colleagues.

Sure, he would remind us to put down our devices, look into each other’s eyes and be present. But he would also tell us to really listen to one another — with attention and gentleness — so we could hear the fear lurking beneath the anger and respond with civility. After all, how many minds get changed in a screaming match?

According to Mister Rogers, “There are three ways to ultimate success. The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind.”

It’s a good lesson for all of us to remember — especially in 2020.

Anne Belden runs the journalism program, advises the Oak Leaf newsroom and is chair of the Communication Studies Department at Santa Rosa Junior College.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine