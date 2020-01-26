Close to Home: The rest of Sonoma County’s homeless challenge

The Joe Rodota Trail encampment is a painful illustration of a national crisis and a humanitarian emergency. The complexity of this issue cannot be blamed on a single person, group or policy. It is the result of a generation of failure to build enough affordable housing compounded with broken systems of support for mental health, complex case law, a nationwide drug epidemic and the cascading effect of natural disasters on local housing affordability, among other factors.

Although homelessness in Sonoma County is actually down overall compared to what it was in 2011, it seems to have become more visible and more polarizing, nowhere more so than on the Joe Rodota Trail. But what people may not realize is that the residents of the trail represent just 7% of the total number of people experiencing homelessness in Sonoma County at this very moment.

After the trail is cleared and the dust settles, most of our county’s almost 3,000 homeless individuals will still be suffering the same horrifying conditions that are making headlines today. Their average life expectancy will still be around 50 years old. Half of those living unsheltered will still have a physical health issue, mental health issue and substance use disorder, all occurring simultaneously. More than 90% of the women will still become victims of sexual assault. And many will seek to cope through drugs and alcohol.

Homelessness was an emergency before the Joe Rodota Trail, it’s an emergency now, and it will continue to be an emergency after the trail is cleared. It will be an emergency until every person has a safe, permanent home to live in. It is a tragedy that affects every sector of our community: neighbors, businesses, public safety, government, health care, education and more. And each of these sectors brings a unique and essential perspective on what a comprehensive solution looks like. Communities that have made great strides toward reducing homelessness have done so by understanding and convening the viewpoints of everyone who is affected.

Today, we have a record number of people who are aware of the problem and who feel compelled to fix it. Now more than ever, if we put our collective weight and resources behind proven strategies, we have the opportunity to achieve significant reductions in homelessness. Let’s look at what works and do more of it: Solutions like rapid rehousing, master leases and landlord incentives, and long-term housing with professionally delivered support services like the Palms Inn.

Here in Sonoma County we have an incredible network of service providers and public and private partners that helped achieve a 31% decrease in homelessness over the past six years, while most Bay Area counties saw double-digit increases. Catholic Charities alone moved 650 people out of homelessness into permanent housing last year, and 1,800 over the past three years. And we are working as diligently as we can to develop Caritas Village, which will potentially enable us to double that number. It’s the kind of solution that our community desperately needs — a thoughtful, data-driven and permanent response to the homeless crisis that has confounded our community for years.

As we rightly seek to resolve the suffering of the people living on the Joe Rodota Trail, let’s also remember those still living in the shadows who equally need increased commitment to action. Let’s find a way to include all voices who want to be a part of the solution, including our neighbors, business owners, public safety officials, health care providers and educators. Catholic Charities has been here and will continue to be here, and we welcome and appreciate the partnership of everyone who wants to work toward a Sonoma County where all people have a safe and stable place to call home.

Jennielynn Holmes is the chief program officer of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa.

