The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“I can eject people, right?”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“It may have been a perfect call, but I already know this is not a perfect game.”

JANET ELLIS, Rohnert Park

“The red team will win, 53-47. Play Ball!”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“I’d rather be umpiring the Washington Nationals instead of the Washington Partisans.”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

“Ball four. Mr. President, you may take a walk.”

VIC SUARD, Santa Rosa