Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Public liability

EDITOR: In reading multiple articles about possible public takeovers of PG&E, one aspect seems to be ignored. Not only would payments to past fire victims be an issue but also the inevitability of future liabilities. There will be fires in the future no matter how much is spent on trimming trees, because any utility by law is obligated to provide power no matter where homes and businesses are built. Trees fall over in high winds. Sparks fly. I can’t see the public wanting to accept that liability.

PAUL MADSON

Petaluma

Unwarranted searches

EDITOR: Three Santa Rosa City Council members voted to undermine our Bill of Rights. A housing providers’ inspection program was proposed — a $1 million-a-year program whose sole purpose was to conduct unwarranted mandatory random searches of private property without cause nor complaint to sniff out code violations (“Tibbetts’ missed votes multiply,” Jan. 29).

If the government wants to go on fishing trips for code violations, it should include all properties. Would any homeowner welcome a fee-based program that mandates searches of their property to find something wrong that the city could then fine them for?

It is discriminatory, ripe for abuse and appears to be a solution looking for a problem. If your housing provider won’t work to attempt to remedy deficiencies, then complain and the problem gets, already in place, government agencies involved. Case by case, as is proper.

REX MOORE

Santa Rosa

Kicking the can

EDITOR: The dismantling of the Joe Rodota Trail encampment is yet one more such action since the dismantling of Camp Michela in southwest Santa Rosa in 2017. It’s unacceptable that there has been no change in how makeshift “villages” or the county’s nearly 3,000 homeless people are handled.

The temporary solution of moving 60 people to Los Guilicos has motivated hundreds from the Oakmont, Kenwood, Skyhawk and Piedmont Heights communities to speak out. People are living in fear, however reality-based their concerns. Neighbors are pitted against one another, resulting in unnecessary ugliness.

Action occurs only when outcries from nearby neighborhoods are loud enough that they can no longer be ignored. Then, NIMBYism prevails, and any county supervisor who wields enough power within the board is able to make certain the “solution” isn’t in their district. At the least, each of the five districts should provide a temporary encampment. No district should be exempt.

Our elected officials, collaborating with other agencies and nonprofits, can stop kicking the can down the road by dedicating their efforts to finding workable solutions that are more than crisis Band-Aids. Be bold. Take action. Let Sonoma County be the example.

COLLEEN PUNDYK

Santa Rosa

Character and tenacity

EDITOR: While being interviewed on KSRO, Shirlee Zane, our 3rd district Sonoma County supervisor, referred to the new, temporary Los Guilicos homeless shelter as a “miracle.” Zane has had three terms to come up with a comprehensive, sustainable homeless solution. Instead, she waited until it reached this current epic crisis. Last month, Zane frantically signed off on a 90-day partial solution, two months before Election Day.

It’s the county supervisors who hold the purse strings and control the resources to solve this problem. After nearly 12 years in office, Zane’s “miracle” provides shelter for a fraction of the county’s homeless for a limited time — far from services they need, requiring the county to shuttle them back and forth into town every day.