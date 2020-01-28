Subscribe

Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

January 28, 2020, 12:03AM

Vote yes on Measure I

EDITOR: A major theme of letters opposing Measure I is that SMART is expensive. Yes, transportation is expensive. Adding a lane in each direction to Highway 101 from Windsor to the Marin County line and improving some interchanges will cost about a billion dollars, and some widened sections are congested even before all widening is completed. Adding a fourth lane in each direction would be prohibitively expensive. Highway 101 cannot serve our future mobility needs.

Building SMART rail service from Larkspur to Santa Rosa cost about $650 million, somewhat more than half the cost for twice the distance. Furthermore, rail can expand as needed. Two additional trains were just added during commute hours. SMART now has double track sections so trains can pass. It is feasible to double track most of the right of way so trains can be added as needed. SMART can preserve our mobility along the rail- Highway 101 corridor.

In addition, SMART creates an incentive for developers to seek locations near rail stations for their major projects. SMART encourages the growth that will occur to be city-centered, and thereby discourages sprawl. SMART is our future. Vote yes on Measure I.

WILLARD RICHARDS

Santa Rosa

Hopkins’ record

EDITOR: As a long-time resident of Sebastopol and the west county, I must respond to the recall and attacks on Supervisor Lynda Hopkins. She has been and continues to be a great supervisor for the west county. She worked tirelessly during both fires to inform the west county and spent hours in emergency centers. She kept her promise to improve and fix west county roads.

She isn’t responsible for the local, statewide and national homeless issue, yet she is working hard to find creative solutions to help this problem.

Most importantly, she represents the west county and has directed funding and support in time of need, such as the flooding. She is now working on improving all fire departments in the west county, including the city of Sebastopol.

In addition, she is responsive to the public she serves and keeps us informed about issues affecting us. She won’t be recalled, and will be reelected and deserves to be for her dedicated and hard work.

MARTIN M. WEBB

Sebstopol

Exposing Sanders

EDITORS: Thank you, Hillary Clinton, for sharing information about Bernie Sanders. We need as much information as we can get as we decide among the Democratic candidates. Sanders was no angel and no help to Democrats in 2016. He wouldn’t stop campaigning after Clinton won the nomination, and post-election surveys indicated that 12% of Sanders’ followers voted for Donald Trump in 2016.

Why did that happen? Do we need to remember the accusations of sexual harassment by members of Sanders’ campaign staff? His comments to Elizabeth Warren that a woman couldn’t be elected president? Or that Sanders has never really been a Democrat? Let Clinton talk.

PAM WALTON

Santa Rosa

Supporting Coursey

EDITOR: The Jan. 13 article about homelessness exemplifies why new leadership is needed for the Board of Supervisors (“Zane blames staff for voter ire”). The 3rd District supervisor blames staff for problems that should have been dealt with many months ago, yet weren’t addressed by the board until a meeting around Christmas.

While the homeless situation is difficult, it isn’t entirely intractable. Blaming staff doesn’t reflect well upon the incumbent, nor does the Chanate fiasco, which took place primarily while she was board chair. Neither has helped solve homelessness in Sonoma County, yet the incumbent refuses to own this and other problems that have occurred during her time on the board since 2009.

According to the incumbent president, “The buck stops with everybody.” Thus the supervisor’s blame game, which mimics the terrible tenor of our national politics, provides another reason to vote on March 3 for her to be replaced.

As Santa Rosa mayor, Chris Coursey dealt with some of the most difficult times we have ever faced. He works well with staff and other elected officials. So, as John F. Kennedy said, “Let us not seek to fix blame for the past. Let us accept our own responsibility for the future.”

It’s time for new leadership, which Coursey can provide. That is why we have endorsed him for 3rd District supervisor.

TIM SMITH
Rohnert Park

and DAVID GLASS
Petaluma

SMART’s opponents

EDITOR: The folks opposing SMART train service are the same people, albeit quite a bit older, who opposed the Model A and Model T when cars threatened the horse-drawn carriage mode of transportation. There’s a reason why buggy whip manufacturers went out of business.

Bill Knight’s sentiments are spot on and among the reasons I could make the move to Santa Rosa from Marin County (“A SMART tourist,” Letters, Jan. 21). I can still get to the city occasionally (mostly for work), and the only time I get in a car is to Uber to the downtown Santa Rosa train station. That’s smart living. Rolling back the transportation clock is dumb.

GARY MARSH

Santa Rosa

