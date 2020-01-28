Abcarian: Who can write about what?

On Friday, the front page of the Los Angeles Times featured a story about the dragooning of boys as young as 6 by a vigilante militia in the Mexican state of Guerrero. Why visit such horror on little kids? To help fight rampant drug gangs.

“They must be prepared,” the militia leader told my colleague Kate Linthicum. “If they are afraid, the criminals will kill them like little chickens.”

Almost daily, in this and other newspapers, we read shocking stories out of Mexico and Central America: about drug cartel wars, migrant caravans, collapsing economies, corrupt law enforcement, political malfeasance.

Of course, the stories paint a warped picture of life in Mexico, where millions of people live productive and happy lives in relative peace.

But, of course, it is the horror, not the quotidian reality, that makes its way onto the front page. It is the conflict and suffering that fire the imaginations of writers who want to tell stories about people buffeted by forces out of their control.

Which brings me to the new novel “American Dirt,” a riveting tale of a middle-class Mexican woman and her 8-year-old son on the run from a drug lord who has murdered their family. The pair flee Acapulco for the states, riding the top of La Bestia, the infamous and deadly freight train.

The novel is already a phenomenal success: Author Jeanine Cummins, who is scheduled to speak in Petaluma on Thursday, received a huge advance, the book has been optioned for a movie, and Oprah chose it for her book club. It is a novel about migration driven by desperation, certainly an important subject today.

“American Dirt” has also been the object of an intense backlash:

How dare the author create a migrant who is college educated, middle-class and has access to thousands of dollars thanks to her slain mother’s ATM card?

How dare she sprinkle the pages with Spanish words and phrases?

How dare she portray Mexico as a violence-addled country?

All of these criticisms boil down to one overarching objection:

How dare a white woman write about brown people?

I read “American Dirt” in one sitting. My heart pounded for 280 pages.

I found some of the writing beautiful, some painfully awkward. But mostly, I found it to be a hell of a tale about grief, survival and a mother’s love.

Foremost, “American Dirt” is a story about the perseverance of women.

Cummins has said she created her middle-class protagonist, Lydia, a bookstore owner married to a journalist, to turn the portrayal of the typical migrant “on its ear.”

The story is fanciful, far-fetched even. But so is the idea of conscripting 6-year-olds into militias.

Cummins didn’t just sit in a garret and make things up.

She has said she spent four years researching her subject, traveling extensively on both sides of the border, interviewing migrants, throughout Mexico and along the border as well as border patrol agents, immigration advocates, professors and other experts.

I wish Cummins had ended things there, that she let her work speak for itself.

Instead, in a fruitless effort to forestall criticism, she appended a self-defeating, 4½-page, defensive author’s note to the end of the novel.