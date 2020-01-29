PD Editorial: Big money donors seek to sway local election

Money, the legendary California Assembly Speaker Jesse Unruh said, is the mother’s milk of politics. If that’s the case, a veritable flood is spreading across Sonoma County ahead of the March 3 primary election with a singular purpose: influencing your vote.

Molly Flater, chief operating officer of the Windsor-based Gallaher Companies, has donated $848,829 since Jan. 7 to the campaign against Measure I, which would extend the quarter-cent sales tax for the SMART train for 30 years.

In a written response to Press Democrat inquiries about her initial six-figure contribution, Flater indicated she might be willing to spend as much as $1 million to defeat Measure I.

SMART supporters won’t be without financial resources of their own. Greg Sarris, the chairman of the Graton Rancheria Indian tribe, which owns the Graton Casino & Resort in Rohnert Park, confirmed this week that the tribe plans to contribute $1 million to the campaign for Measure I.

Mega-money also turned up this week in one of the three county supervisor contests on the March 3 ballot.

The National Association of Realtors disclosed that it spent $156,056 on an independent campaign on behalf of Supervisor Shirlee Zane, who is seeking reelection in the 3rd District, which encompasses much of Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park.

The one-day expenditure is about 22 times more than Zane’s opponent, former Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey, spent in the first 18 days of 2020, according to public records.

It’s more than double what Zane reported spending over the same period.

And it’s 50 times more than the organization could contribute directly to Zane’s campaign under Sonoma County’s campaign finance ordinance.

These staggering sums of money will fuel a campaign advertising war. You already can see the first salvos on TV and hear them on the radio. Volleys are piling up in your mailbox and dangling from your doorknob. Some of the cash will be spent on ads in The Press Democrat and other newspapers, too.

But don’t be swayed by half-truths or poll-tested slogans.

Seek out information, ask questions, and insist on answers. The official ballot pamphlet includes the full text of all ballot measures, impartial analyses by the county counsel and expenditure plans for taxes and bonds. The Press Democrat and other papers cover SMART and local government extensively and objectively. Candidates and advocates regularly appear at public events.

Zane and Coursey have squared off in several lively debates. They meet again at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Santa Rosa City Hall for a forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters. We will be there.

A league-sponsored Measure I forum on Jan. 18 was, regrettably, sparsely attended. We hope there will be another opportunity for voters to question supporters and opponents of the SMART tax extension.

Americans are, by and large, inured to big money in political campaigns. There are, after all, three billionaires spending freely on presidential campaigns, supplemented by big donors and special interests of every political stripe. Big spending is a staple of state elections, too. But donations of $500,000 and $1 million are mind-boggling here in Sonoma County.

Consider this: In the hottest local race of 2016 supervisorial candidates Lynda Hopkins and Noreen Evans spent a combined $1.1 million, with about $250,000 more spent for and against them by independent committees. That was over a two-year election cycle.

Almost $2 million has poured into just two contests this month alone, with six more weeks before the election. The sources of the money have been disclosed, as legally required, allowing voters to assess the donors’ intentions. But democracy isn’t about who can write the biggest check. It’s about voters — actively engaged citizens — making informed choices that shape their communities.

