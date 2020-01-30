PD Editorial: Trump’s fixation with California moves to abortion rights

Once again, President Donald Trump is using the weight of the federal government to attack California — threatening to withhold potentially tens of billions of dollars of federal funding from the state because California requires insurers to provide coverage for abortions.

The Trump administration says this requirement violates the Weldon amendment, which prohibits several federal departments from giving money to states that discriminate against health care entities that don’t cover abortions.

But the Obama administration evaluated California’s insurance requirement in 2016 and determined it didn’t violate the Weldon amendment because no health insurers ordered to provide health insurance had objected. The state’s requirement contains a conscience clause for health care providers with religious objections to providing abortion coverage. Self-insured companies are also exempted.

The policy is flexible. When one insurer wanted to only provide abortion coverage in cases of rape, incest or a threat to the mother’s life, California granted an exemption.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state won’t bow to this pressure to change the requirement. “California will continue to protect a woman’s right to choose, and we won’t back down from defending reproductive freedom for everybody — full stop,” he said.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra also promised to fight this attack on reproductive rights.

This is just one of many attacks Trump is waging against California. It’s almost as if he has a grudge against the home state of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and lead House impeachment manager Adam Schiff. Or maybe he enjoys attacking a state whose residents voted overwhelmingly against him.

Trump’s moves against the state are varied and oddly contradictory. He has attacked California’s strict emissions standards for automobiles at the same time he has blamed the state’s homelessness issue for water pollution issues.

As California suffered through a series of devastating wildfires, Trump blamed state forest management — even when the fires were mostly occurring on federally managed land, or not in forests at all.

Tellingly, five other states also require insurance companies to provide abortion coverage — including Trump’s former home state of New York — but the administration acted only against California.

Cavalierly overturning a determination made just four years ago that California’s rules complied wth the Weldon amendment is clearly an arbitrary and capricious decision that we doubt would hold up in court — especially with stakes so devastatingly high. California could lose $80 billion a year just in federal funding of the Medi-Cal program.

This announcement came the morning of the March for Life — at which Trump spoke, the first president to ever do so. It is possible that this is nothing but a political stunt, designed to bolster his evangelical base. But if Trump were serious about it, a more formal review process including public comment and the ability for state officials to weigh in would have made sense.

California is committed to protecting reproductive freedoms, which are guaranteed by the state constitution. Trump — who also used to support the right to abortions before he ran as a Republican — has no business leveraging federal funding to try to attack those freedoms, especially if it’s simply part of an ongoing vendetta against a state that didn’t support him politically.

