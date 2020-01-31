Skelton: Boosting nurse practioners may be cure for gap

More Californians are acquiring medical insurance, but there are increasingly fewer primary care doctors to treat them. There’s an easy partial fix, but it’s blocked by an old turf war.

Negotiating a truce is not easy. In fact, it’s probably impossible.

So one side will probably win and the other side will lose in the Legislature this year — again.

The turf battle is between physicians, represented by the powerful California Medical Association, and “super nurses,” or nurse practitioners.

The CMA has always won in the past. But maybe not this time. It’s looking like it’s finally the nurse practitioners’ year.

Who are nurse practitioners? They rank somewhere between a registered nurse and a doctor. They’re registered nurses who have more training than ordinary RNs and have at least a master’s degree and maybe a doctorate.

Unlike an RN, a nurse practitioner can diagnose, order tests, write prescriptions and manage a patient’s care — routine stuff, such as treating colds or muscle cramps. More acute ailments are referred to a physician.

Current law requires an NP to be supervised by a physician. A doctor can oversee up to four NPs but doesn’t have to work in the same building. The doc can practice miles away. In many cases, the NP must pay the physician a fee.

There’s an annoying slowing of care because when a nurse practitioner orders a prescription or medical supplies, such as a wheelchair or oxygen, it requires a physician’s signature.

Assembly Bill 890 would give nurse practitioners autonomy. They could work on their own without the need of a doc babysitter.

For the first time Monday, a nurse practitioner bill passed the state Assembly and moved to the Senate. The vote was overwhelming: 61 to 1.

“This will provide more access to quality health care,” the author, Assemblyman Jim Wood, D-Healdsburg, asserted during the floor debate. “The reality is we need to take care of people who need care the most.”

Obamacare and California’s expansion of Medi-Cal — the state’s version of federal Medicaid for the poor — have increased the number of people with health insurance. But finding medical care has become increasingly tough. Many primary care physicians refuse to treat Medi-Cal patients because state reimbursement rates are so low.

Moreover, there are fewer and fewer primary care doctors — only one-third, roughly 20,000, of all practicing physicians. The rest have gone into specialized medicine. Baby boomer docs have also been retiring.

“Between 2008 and 2016, there was a 10% drop of primary care physicians in California while the population grew by 2.4 million,” Wood says.

California is projected to be short 4,100 primary care doctors by 2029.

“The reality is, we’re never going to catch up at this rate,” says Wood, a dentist. “Why wouldn’t we want to use a tool that has been effective in 22 other states?”

That tool is nurse practitioner autonomy like what is proposed in Wood’s bill.

When nurse practitioners are allowed to practice independently, many RNs seek the extra training and become NPs. They also are more affordable for clinics to hire.

There are currently roughly 22,000 NPs practicing in California — slightly outnumbering primary care physicians. And their billing rates presumably would be significantly lower.