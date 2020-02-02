Bernstein: Deficits are growing for the wrong reasons

The U.S. budget deficit — the difference between how much the federal government collects and how much it spends — just keeps going up. The Congressional Budget Office reports trillion-plus dollar deficits as far as the eye can see (which is 10 years, in CBO’s “baseline” case). This is particularly unusual in a strong economy. Historically, when the unemployment rate has been around where it is now — 3.5% — the deficit as a share of GDP has been about zero. Yet CBO expects this year’s deficit to be negative 4.6% of GDP.

This sounds bad, but is it? If so, why? Unemployment is low. Wages look at least OK; interest rates and inflation are low. What’s not to like, other than the historical anomaly of large deficits at low unemployment?

Our current public debt is a problem, but not in the way many critics have typically maintained. Deficits aren’t hurting the economy; in fact, if they were targeted a lot more smartly, they could help it or, more specifically, help the people and places that need the help. Instead, we’re borrowing money for all the wrong things.

The usual argument against persistent deficits, especially in good economies, is that they “crowd out” other investment. This is the idea, taught in public finance texts, that the government and private investors compete for a fixed lump of “loanable funds.” When the government borrows to finance its deficits, that leaves less for private borrowers, which pushes up interest rates, resulting in slower growth.

Here’s a recent warning in this spirit from the fiscal watchdog group, Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget:

“As the government issues more bonds, lenders are likely to demand higher interest rates to compete with other investment opportunities. These higher rates are likely to permeate through the rest of the economy, increasing the interest costs associated with mortgages, car loans, student loans, and credit card debt — not to mention business loans.”

It’s a logical chain, one maintained by many, including the CBO, but to say we don’t see crowd-out in the data is an understatement. Not only have large deficits coexisted with low interest rates — contrary to the theory — in recent years here in the United States, they’ve also done so in countries that make our fiscal conditions look admirable (see Greece and Japan).

Why isn’t crowd-out occurring? In the U.S. case, it’s partly the intersection of increased global capital flows (meaning more “loanable funds”) and the fact that our debt is still among the world’s safest. Then there’s the Federal Reserve, which held the benchmark interest rate they control close to zero for almost a decade after the financial crisis. Also, inflation has been so low and “well-anchored” that bond investors aren’t demanding much of a premium against the risk of higher inflation (which lowers the value of a security with fixed payouts).

So, if we don’t need to worry about crowding-out, what’s wrong with budget deficits?

I’ve got four concerns. First, while we all expect interest rates to remain low for a long while, we may all be wrong. To assign a zero probability to higher rates and thus much more expensive debt service would be reckless risk management. Second, the flip side of that “increased capital flows” argument is that more of our debt service leaks out of our economy into those of our foreign creditors (the domestic impact of deficits matters less when it’s just one group of Americans owing money to another group of Americans). Third, there’s evidence that when governments go into recessions with relatively high debt levels, they tend to do too little to offset the downturn.