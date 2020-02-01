Subscribe

Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

February 1, 2020, 12:11AM

The ‘public interest’

EDITOR: Alan Dershowitz, one of Donald Trump’s defense lawyers, presented a novel idea of executive power by asserting that a president can do anything as long as he or she “believes” it’s in the public interest. He’s a trained professional, so he must know what he’s talking about.

The next logical step: If a president believes it’s in the public interest to remain president for life, it will save us all a lot of time going to the polls in November every four years. And, well, if a president designates his successor upon death, who’s to argue? As long as they say, “It’s best for the country.” I can see why Trump has Dershowitz on his team.

Future presidents, Donald Jr. or Ivanka, say, would be unrestrained from waterboarding political rivals, as long as it’s in the public interest. Arresting all Democrats? That goes without saying. What if Congress appropriated funds for something, and a president diverted them to a pet project, or withheld them from an ally? Oh, wait …

I’m aware that Trump might be unfamiliar with our Constitution. It doesn’t have any pictures or articles about him. But I would expect his legal team to be.

D.C. GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

Handling camps

EDITOR: Homeless camps that stay hidden behind large stores are handled one way, and camps that line major freeways are handled quite differently — millions of dollars differently. Homeless advocates will be wise to remember this fact, as well as Board of Supervisors members hoping to nip future camps in the bud.

DAVE KASTER

Santa Rosa

Social Security ‘theft’

EDITOR: Social Security is the most blatant theft of wealth from the participants. When my employer and I were paying the Social Security taxes, the over-the-year average of the price of an ounce of gold was $110.50. The price of an ounce of gold is now at $1,572.60. That means that each tax dollar going to my account was worth more than 16 times the value of each dollar I now receive. If the government didn’t want to steal from me, they would index the payout to the value of gold to make the Social Security value stable through the many years of the progressive devaluation of the dollar.

If the payout to me had been indexed to the value of gold, my monthly remuneration would be $21,000 instead of $1,500. That would honor the deal made with the Social Security Administration when I entered the workforce and significantly improve my retirement experience.

Our country’s foreign aid has made billionaires out of tyrants and despots all over the world without any consideration for the well-being of their people or assistance to the aging taxpayers now receiving, greatly reduced in value, Social Security “benefits.”

KENNETH LARSEN

Santa Rosa

For Zane

EDITOR: Bob Higham (“Leadership failure,” Letters, Jan. 17) and his friends seem unaware that Chris Coursey served four years on the Santa Rosa City Council and in that time did absolutely nothing to address the homeless crisis in our city.

In fact, when the opportunity to make a difference presented itself, Coursey voted against continued funding for a working program showing positive results in favor of unnecessary overtime for city employees and bloated salaries for department heads. For the full four years Coursey served in Santa Rosa, addressing homelessness was the No. 1 council priority. A brief walk downtown will demonstrate clearly how abjectly he failed to meet this goal.

Rather than expand the “good ol’ boys’ club,” as described by Marsha Taylor in her Jan. 19 letter, and promote Coursey in spite of his blatant failure, I invite voters to join me in supporting Shirlee Zane and her ongoing creative, outside-the-box ideas. They may not always make it past the other board members or NIBMYism, but Zane is a tireless advocate and important piece in the puzzle to address this complex issue.

JUNE GERRON

Santa Rosa

Mourning Kobe Bryant

EDITOR: Kobe Bryant’s death reminded me of a time years ago when a relative, now a retired limo driver, offered Bill Graham a ride home from a concert in the East Bay as weather deteriorated in the evening. Graham refused, insisting on a helicopter ride back to the airport in Novato, only to fatally crash into an electrical tower along Highway 37. A student pilot at the time, I circled the towers days later to dip my wings in mourning. Getthereitis is the most fatal of pilot diseases.

BRIAN NARELLE

Rohnert Park

Democrats’ only chance

EDITOR: After watching and listening to all the arguments and debates in the impeachment proceedings for President Donald Trump, obviously he will be on the ballot this November. Even after the House Democrats presented testimony from 17 witnesses and a hundred hours of testimony, there still isn’t enough reason to impeach him. Vote him out, yes. I realize the Democrats planned all along has been to make the president look as bad as possible and unelectable.

The only way the Democrats will win the upcoming election is with a candidate like Michael Bloomberg. He is a social liberal, pro-choice, favors same-sex marriage and is an advocate for stricter gun control laws. I really feel this will come to light this year. If Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden is the Democratic candidate, Trump will win.

EUGENE ROBINSON

Healdsburg

