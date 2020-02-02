Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Failing students

EDITOR: The decision by Santa Rosa City Schools’ leadership to place all students in college preparation classes has resulted in an inevitable increase in failure rates. No one should be surprised. After all, district leaders published this stated goal for their program: “The theory of Action … holds accountable the entire school community to attain equitable access and equal outcomes for all of our students.”

Grandiosity of this magnitude is troubling and demonstrably unmoored from reality. School board President Jenni Klose — who has no classroom experience, and who is routinely dismissive of those who have spent many years in that environment — has repeatedly portrayed this as a civil rights issue. This stance has made it difficult for teachers and community members to present philosophical opposition to this plan for fear of being characterized as insensitive to historically underserved communities.

It’s important to make sure all students are being served in ways that meet their needs and help them to grow and gain confidence. But this issue is way bigger than race or ethnicity. It’s about the immense scope of the human brain and how many different kinds of intelligence we need in our communities, not just in the colleges.

MARK WARDLAW

Santa Rosa

Biden’s stutter

EDITOR: The January edition of the Atlantic features an interview with Joe Biden focused on the “issue” of his stuttering. And because the interviewer (John Hendrickson) lives with this challenge, the essay is in turns touching and revealing. Poignant almost.

They talk openly about the anger, about the humiliation, about the need to be prepared for every next moment. Because a stutter in this world reflects uncertainty.

So, for Biden to stand on the debate stage of a presidential campaign measuring every word, while juggling and justifying every life he has lived, is admirable.

If only the current president’s infirmities required a modicum of reflection before his lips moved.

JEFF ARGENTINE

Petaluma

Distressing lawsuit

EDITOR: I read with chagrin about Bill Gallaher’s lawsuit against the city of Santa Rosa, which followed the suit he filed last month against the town of Windsor (“City sets climate goal amid lawsuit,” Jan. 18). The all-electric codes these cities created to address our climate emergency are exemplary examples of government addressing climate change and offering another way to look at community design.

To use law created to promote environmental decision- making that is forward thinking against such action is spurious, short-sighted and greedy. It isn’t worthy of a high-quality home builder. I would expect more out of a respected person and company in our community.

All of us must pull together to protect our fragile planet using every tool at our disposal. To do less is just not acceptable. To actively work to subvert environmental planning is irresponsible and short-sighted.

I applaud Windsor and Santa Rosa, and I am willing to circulate petitions to take this directly to the voters so that a lawsuit is moot. And I humbly call on Gallaher to withdraw his suit and support the environment for future generations.

SHANNAN M. JOHNSON

Windsor

Insufficient shelter

EDITOR: The Los Guilicos shelter, though wonderful in concept and hopefully a sweet respite for the few who are chosen to live there, seems like a teeny Band-Aid on this crisis. A fraction of the trail population is pegged to move to this site, while the others do what? What saddens me most is Oakmont residents are so upset about the shelter being across the highway from them that the county has to promise to make it temporary — only three months.