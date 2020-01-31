Subscribe

Friday’s Letters to the Editor

January 31, 2020, 12:05AM

Brooks’ fallacies

EDITOR: David Books’ Jan. 19 column (“Avoiding the fallacy of Sanders’ class-war story”) had its own mistakes. Brooks holds that wages for the bottom have been rising faster than those at the top. Even if true, he ignores the gap and whether the alleged difference closes the gap. Even if workers at the top don’t have the same percentage increase, their take home is more significant.

The second mistake is to rely on productivity. Productivity is up. But to conclude that workers are benefiting from their productivity is simply not the case. The increase isn’t making its way to paychecks in the same or near proportion.

His third and most important argument doesn’t relate. Some industries aren’t competing with those at the top. That is the problem — the large number of underemployed and those unable to compete.

What has kept capitalism in check is regulation. That is going away, which plays to Sanders’ claims. One need only look at Boeing. It rushed to put the 737 Max in service with cooperation of the Federal Aviation Administration. The fallout are layoffs in Wichita, Kansas and loss of lives.

Workers benefit from a system held in check because of strong union representation, a functioning global market, a strong retirement system and effective, balanced regulations.

Lacking any of the above, makes the Sanders’ argument relevant.

TED CROWELL

Healdsburg

Senate is on the spot

EDITOR: In reviewing the available record, including tweets, television clips and transcripts of phone calls, it seems that Donald Trump rarely, if ever, has been held to account for his actions. I can understand why he believes his shake-down call to the president of Ukraine was, in his word, “perfect.” He doesn’t know any better.

The question before the Senate is whether those gathered and sworn to “deliver impartial justice” will choose to exhaust all means to render that justice by calling witnesses and demanding documents to support or refute charges of high crimes or choose partisan expediency and simply let him off the hook yet again.

In opting for the former, regardless of Trump’s conviction or acquittal, our republic will stand; if opting for the latter, the fate of our grand experiment in democracy seems one large and irreversible step closer to being sealed.

DAVE DELGARDO

Cloverdale

A safety valve

EDITOR: There may be yet another reason to keep SMART on track to Cloverdale: The commuter rail line could be used for fire evacuations. This past October the massive Kincade fire forced tens of thousands of residents from their homes in Windsor, Healdsburg and Geyserville. It’s something to think about, now with the increased North Bay wildfire threat.

LARRY CHIARONI

Sebastopol

Building for the future

EDITOR: I would like to thank Santa Rosa’s City Council for having the courage to require that all new construction is based on electric power. It wasn’t an easy or uncomplicated decision, but I think history will show it’s the correct choice. Homes are built to last about 100 years, and to build them based on best practices of even 20 years ago wouldn’t serve us well.

Already the efficiency of heat pumps for hot water and hydronic space heating is becoming competitive with natural gas equivalents, without even considering the consequences of atmospheric gases and the other dangers posed by fracking.

I’ve resisted electric cooking because gas is so adjustable, but with induction cooktops that metric has reversed.

Gas is going to increase in cost as solar and wind power gets ever cheaper. Bringing a gas line to your building site just so you don’t have to put on extra layers in a power outage is going to cost homebuyers far more than investing in a camp stove, propane tank and dual fuel generator, which would more adequately address their needs in an emergency.

Stand up to the lawsuit threats from developers who want to keep us stuck in the 20th century.

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

Another tax

EDITOR: Last fall, west county residents approved tax assessments of $200 for our fire departments. Gold Ridge, which had a budget of $2.2 million, is getting an additional $1 million-plus for operating expenses.

Now the county wants to add a half-cent sales tax for all fire departments. The schools want to add another $79 to my recently raised property taxes. Being retired and living on hard-earned retirement income, I am rapidly running out of funds. My annual taxes are more than I pay annually on my mortgage.

Our elected officials just found $12 million to house the homeless — buying million- dollar houses to hold 10 people. Did they remember the monthly utility bills, maintenance, lost property taxes?

It may not be long before I become one and join them. Living in a million-dollar house, warm and comfortable at taxpayer expense, would leave me with enough retirement money to buy food, tobacco, alcohol and even drugs. Looks like the homeless have it figured out.

The last article I read said California has 30% of welfare recipients and half of the homeless in this nation. Our weather and economy are magnets for those people who live off hardworking taxpaying people. We just opened the gates.

PAUL BENKOVER

Sebastopol

