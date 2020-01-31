PD Editorial: Without witnesses, impeachment trial isn’t complete

President Donald Trump is on trial in the U.S. Senate — and so are Republican senators.

If, as appeared increasingly likely on Thursday, wavering senators fall back into line and reject entreaties to hear from witnesses, Senate Republicans will be guilty of shirking their constitutional obligation to conduct a fair and impartial trial.

A trial without witnesses is no trial at all.

Trump’s acquittal, and his inevitable claims of exoneration that follow, will ring all the more hollow if the senators judging his conduct choose party over duty.

For months, the president has denied that he withheld $391 million in congressionally approved military aid for Ukraine, a U.S. ally fighting a war against Russian-backed rebels, while pressing for an investigation of Joe Biden, a Democratic candidate for president. In presenting their case to the Senate, Trump’s lawyers have repeatedly insisted there is no firsthand evidence contradicting the president’s assertions.

John Bolton says otherwise.

The New York Times reported this week that Bolton, who was Trump’s national security adviser during the period in question, wrote in his forthcoming book that the president told him directly he wanted to withhold financial assistance until Ukrainian officials complied with his demand to announce an investigation of Biden and his son, Hunter, who had been on the board of a Ukrainian oil and gas company.

Bolton also stated publicly that he was willing to testify, if subpoenaed.

Why would senators ignore his offer?

And why is the White House scrambling to block Bolton’s testimony with claims of executive privilege and to block publication of his book unless he does have information the president wants to keep from Senate jurors and the American public?

Trump’s allies are questioning Bolton’s motives. Bolton, no doubt, is interested in boosting sales of his book. And he may want to settle some scores with a president who sacked him via Twitter. But the former national security adviser is reputed to keep detailed notes, which could be subpoenaed as well.

Should he testify, Bolton would be questioned by the House manager and cross-examined by the president’s lawyers. His testimony would be delivered under penalty of perjury — and, it’s safe to say, there would be virtually no prospect of a pardon from President Trump.

Moreover, senators need not limit themselves to testimony from Bolton. Trump’s attorneys should have the opportunity to call any witnesses who can buttress his claims that his sole interest was rooting out corruption. More likely, they would ask to call one or both of the Bidens. As with Bolton, that’s a decision for the Senate.

Impeachment trials are rare. The Senate has conducted just 15 of them during the 231-year history of the republic. Every one of them has had witnesses. Trump’s would be the first if Republican senators stick to their apparent plans.

A vote could come Friday. It would take just four Republicans to ensure that witnesses are called. There’s a short list of senators who might choose principle over partisanship: Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Rob Portman of Ohio. Chief Justice John Roberts, presiding over the trial, would vote in the event of a tie.

If the Senate wants its verdict to be taken seriously, it needs to demand a full accounting before making a judgment.

Let the witnesses testify.

