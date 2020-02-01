Sunstein: Beware the revenge impeachment

Former Solicitor General and federal judge Kenneth Starr made a simple argument this week on behalf of President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense. We are living in the “age of impeachment,” he said on Monday, urging the Senate to acquit Trump and “return to norms” that counsel against using impeachment as a political weapon.

If Trump is removed from office, Starr was suggesting, every future president will be vulnerable, at least if the House of Representatives is controlled by the opposing political party, and if the Senate can be persuaded to go along. A president named Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren might well be exposed to a horrific impeachment battle, simply because of the Trump precedent.

True, it’s bizarre to see this argument coming from Starr, whose 1998 report on President Bill Clinton’s liaisons with his White House aide Monica Lewinsky made its own contribution to altering impeachment “norms.” Nonetheless, his argument is reasonable. It deserves an answer.

If you think that Starr is wrong, you might consider an earlier episode in American history, when Republican warnings to the same effect were equally self-serving — and mostly turned out to be right.

The year was 1987. President Ronald Reagan nominated Judge Robert Bork to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. No one could doubt Bork’s experience or competence. He had had an illustrious career.

Bork’s opponents instead focused on what really concerned them, which were his likely votes. They argued that he was an extremist, “out of the mainstream.” In a defining speech, Sen. Ted Kennedy put it this way:

“Robert Bork’s America is a land in which women would be forced into back-alley abortions, blacks would sit at segregated lunch counters, rogue police could break down citizens’ doors on midnight raids, schoolchildren could not be taught about evolution, writers and artists could be censored at the whim of the government, and the door of the federal courts would be shut on the fingers of millions of citizens.”

The attack on Bork eventually gave rise to a verb, “to Bork,” defined by Merriam-Webster as, “to attack or defeat (a nominee or candidate for public office) unfairly through an organized campaign of harsh public criticism or vilification.”

At the time, Republicans made two general arguments against those who were seeking (successfully, as it turned out) to block Bork’s nomination.

First, they said that if judicial nominees could be defeated because of their likely votes, the confirmation process would become far more politicized. Senators would feel emboldened to stop nominees for just one reason: They disagreed with them.

Second, they argued that public vilification of judicial nominees would become common, and that constraints of civility and charity might be obliterated. They suggested that in that light, some people would refuse to be nominated; that the president would tend to select people without much of a written record; and that the confirmation process would get ugly.

You could make a good argument that they were right.

As a case in point, consider Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s disgraceful refusal to allow a confirmation hearing for Judge Merrick Garland, who was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Barack Obama in 2016. McConnell’s refusal is the culmination of a process of politicization that did not by any means start with Bork’s defeat, but that was certainly aggravated by it.