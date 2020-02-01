PD Editorial: America must better prepare for coronavirus

The new strain of coronavirus continues to spread in China, and the chance of a regional or global pandemic remains. The United States, which on Friday declared the outbreak a public health emergency, must prepare.

The epicenter of the outbreak is the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province. Despite a quarantine placed on Wuhan and surrounding communities, the disease has been confirmed in every province and region of China.

As of Friday, officials have confirmed more than 9,000 cases and 213 deaths. Those figures likely underreport the full extent because the Chinese government lacks enough testing equipment and health care experts trained to identify the disease.

If the world is lucky, the disease will remain primarily in China. So far, the only other nations with cases numbering in double digits are Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore. American health officials have confirmed seven cases, two of them in Southern California and one in the Bay Area. All were quickly isolated, but on Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the first U.S. case of person-person spread.

If the world isn’t so lucky, the coronavirus could sicken and kill many more people.

The United States is not powerless in the face of this emerging health care emergency, but it isn’t fully prepared. The nation’s public health system has struggled for funding in recent years. Too many Americans could succumb to disease during an epidemic because a lack of basic care leaves them vulnerable.

Fixing the public health system is a long-term project. More immediately, America should help China. President Donald Trump on Tuesday offered to send a team from the CDC to help with China’s public health response. China could benefit from more than consultants, though. Health care providers and resources might save lives.

Such aid would have much upside. Morally, it is the right thing to do. The people of another country are suffering from a new disease. If the United States can help, it should. From a utilitarian viewpoint, helping contain the disease in China will reduce the chances of a widespread outbreak here. It also wouldn’t hurt to bolster relations with our trans-Pacific rival.

Should a domestic outbreak of coronavirus occur, it’s imperative that health care providers and officials respond quickly. The CDC is helping hospitals prepare with guidance on treatment and identification of the disease. It also has issued a travel warning that Americans should not visit China unless absolutely necessary.

What the CDC is not doing, however, is quickly processing samples from domestic patients suspected of having coronavirus. If it does go wild here, rapid response could be the difference between local containment and a national epidemic that sickens thousands and kills hundreds. As of Friday, the CDC had 241 patients under investigation, but it had tested samples for fewer than half of them.

Meanwhile, all Americans should take simple precautions. Wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds often throughout the day. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. And if you’ve been to China recently or been in contact with someone who has, watch for flu-like symptoms such as runny nose, headache, fever, coughing and shortness of breath. If you exhibit them, contact your medical provider.

