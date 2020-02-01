Filling California’s housing shortfall

California’s housing crisis takes many forms — from the sky-high prices of homes and rentals, to the losses suffered by communities devastated by disasters and the human tragedy of the growing homelessness population.

Alleviating it is one of my top priorities. From my first day in office, I have taken action, starting with a statewide housing tour that stopped in 15 cities, ranging from Redding to Riverside to Bakersfield and Buena Park. I met with stakeholders, listened to their concerns and used their input to develop solutions. Last fall, I sought further help by creating an ad hoc committee on housing, economic development, jobs and opportunity zones that includes a dream team of experts and creative thinkers and tasked them with developing out-of-the box solutions.

Last year, I worked with Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature to get $500 million in new state tax credits for developers building multi-family, low-income housing, including senior housing. That is more than five times the amount we had in the previous year. Tax credits provide critical financing that can make the difference between promising ideas remaining on the drawing board or turning into comfortable homes for people in need.

We moved with lightning speed. After the credits were budgeted in August, the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, which I chair, drafted regulations, designed a program and an application, gathered applications, and awarded a big portion of the credits last month, two months ahead of schedule.

The $207 million in state tax credits and $55 million in federal tax credits that the committee awarded will help finance 3,226 new and rehabilitated low-income units. Tia Boatman Patterson, a member of the allocation committee and executive director of the California Housing Finance Agency, said the speed with which the committee moved was “nothing short of a miracle.”

On Dec. 20, the federal government approved a new $100 million allocation of federal tax credits to help 13 counties affected by fires in 2017 and 2018, including the Tubbs fire that burned through a big section of Santa Rosa. The allocation committee quickly drafted regulations, sought public review and made appropriate changes.

Unfortunately, lack of understanding in regard to where we are in the process of developing our regulations has caused some confusion. Under our proposed regulations, the 13 counties have until the end of 2021 to claim the credits. If there are any leftover credits, they can be used on projects to house the homeless. We believe having a safety valve for the credits is critical because federal law requires them to be used within two years or lost.

We are still working on other aspects of the regulations and invite all members of the public to comment on the regulations and provide other ideas for housing at azeto@treasurer.ca.gov.

California’s shortage of affordable housing is a concern for all of us. To solve it, we need everyone’s help.

Fiona Ma, a Democrat, is California’s state treasurer.

