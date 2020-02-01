Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

February 1, 2020, 12:07AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

“If I have to wear this stupid thing, I might as well hold up a lemonade stand.”

BOB CANNING, Petaluma

“But the teacher says if you’re sick, stay home.”

PATRICIA MELOSH, Santa Rosa

“You forgot the bubble wrap.”

SUSAN ADAMS, Rohnert Park

“If I make it back alive, I’m gonna need some serious treats.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“We used to play dodge ball. Now we dodge bullets, bombs and germs.”

NORINE ANDREASSEN, Sebastopol

“So, 2020 is the Year of the Lab Rat?”

SCOTT TREDWELL, Advance, North Carolina

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine