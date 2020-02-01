The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“If I have to wear this stupid thing, I might as well hold up a lemonade stand.”

BOB CANNING, Petaluma

“But the teacher says if you’re sick, stay home.”

PATRICIA MELOSH, Santa Rosa

“You forgot the bubble wrap.”

SUSAN ADAMS, Rohnert Park

“If I make it back alive, I’m gonna need some serious treats.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“We used to play dodge ball. Now we dodge bullets, bombs and germs.”

NORINE ANDREASSEN, Sebastopol

“So, 2020 is the Year of the Lab Rat?”

SCOTT TREDWELL, Advance, North Carolina