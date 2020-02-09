Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Enduring poverty

EDITOR: In 1903, a local author published “The Call of the Wild,” then boarded a ship for London, where he swapped out nice clothes for used duds and entered the East End, “the most notorious slum in Europe.” Jack London lived there for 11 weeks, then returned to write “The People of the Abyss.”

He had already known poverty. At 14, he worked 16-hour days in an Oakland cannery. But he saw poverty on a huge scale in London, the capital of the world’s biggest, richest empire. He noted how brave the ragged children were and noted the cruelty of the British bobbies keeping the poor from resting on benches or doorsteps at night. The poor had to “keep moving.”

Some 117 years later we still can’t erase the cruelties of poverty. The poor still have to “keep moving.”

MICHAEL JACK O’BRIEN

Santa Rosa

Supporting transit

EDITOR: I have ridden California transit systems for decades. I have benefited from trips to Marin County and throughout Sonoma County. I find Golden Gate Transit and Sonoma County Transit useful, but neither has completely met my needs, specifically bicycle accommodation, with only two or three slots available for bikes on buses. So I was delighted to discover SMART’s in-train bicycle facilities. SMART has always accommodated my bike just as it has hundreds of passengers’ bikes, scooters, wheelchairs and other micro-mobility devices each and every day. SMART has accommodated more than 165,000 bikes and 6,000 wheelchairs since it began service.

I take our Sonoma County Transit to Cloverdale, Monte Rio and Sonoma from Petaluma. I also ride Golden Gate Transit during midday travel. Still there is nothing like the speed, comfort and efficiency of our SMART train.

As with any transit system’s funding needs and requests, be it local or regional buses, trains or ferry, I will support and vote yes on measures as they are needed to extend and improve transit, including and foremost ballot Measure I, the quarter-cent tax extension for SMART.

All transit matters, including our SMART train.

SHEILA BAKER

Petaluma

Not an acquittal

EDITOR: Article 2, Section 4 of the Constitution states that “the President … shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for and Conviction of …high crimes and misdemeanors.” There is no appearance of the word “acquittal.”

Donald Trump wasn’t convicted, so he shouldn’t be removed. But, he was not acquitted, despite what your headline and other headlines in newspapers across the country said. A small, semantic point, but it changes the perception of his current status. The House managers made their case to prove his crimes. Just because a significant number of Republicans would not remove him doesn’t mean he was acquitted of those crimes.

A headline that states that he wasn’t convicted isn’t as concise as the headline your publication used, but it would be semantically more accurate.

GERALD BESSES

Petaluma

Rustin’s legacy

EDITOR: It is heartening to witness Bayard Rustin coming back into our lives. Rustin was one of the most influential people in American history, not just for his work, but his role as the conscience of most of the social movements of the last century. Rustin was black, gay, extraordinarily bright, choosing to live his life as if Martin Luther King’s “Dream” was reality. He was a man who would rush in where angels fear to tread and bring to light the human suffering around him.