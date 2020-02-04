Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Live where you can afford

EDITOR: I see no reason why the already strapped taxpayers of Sonoma County should pay to house those who cannot afford to live here, creating a vicious cycle that drives up government and housing costs by increasing demand.

There are many nice communities where I would like to live — Beverly Hills and Woodside, for example — but I can’t afford it. Woodside doesn’t seem interested in fixing that problem for me, nor in letting me camp on its streets.

There are plenty of places in this country that are emptying out and where assistance checks go much further. I suggest the illegal campers go there. Perhaps we can help identify suitable opportunities and facilitate their relocation.

Businesses that want workers need to pay the wages workers need. I see no reason to juice marginal business at public expense, and that includes the nonprofits and charities.

As for the children of residents who would like to live where they grew up, I recommend that they pay attention to their education and choice of vocation and avoid a rap sheet. It’s not a right to be able to live wherever you want.

BILL KITTLER

Santa Rosa

Senate’s blind deference

EDITOR: The senators who vote to acquit the president without even listening to witnesses or examining documentary evidence are, to borrow a phrase from the president, a bunch of “dopes and babies.”

Dopes because in blind deference to an amoral, narcissistic con man, they have acquiesced in the diminution of the power of Congress while simultaneously damaging the notion that no man is above the law. Babies because they have yet to fully develop a spine and only act to satisfy their immediate needs.

So now we are left with a future in which it will be incumbent on all of us to say “All hail to King Donald and to the banana republic for which he stands.”

ROBERT FLEISCHMAN

Penngrove

Being smart

EDITOR: With so much money being tossed around on both sides of the SMART issue, I believe it’s worth heeding the wisdom of an old Chinese scholar. When asked when is the best time to plant a tree, he said 20 years ago. When asked when is the second-best time to plant a tree, he answered now.

ROBERT HARRINGTON

Windsor

The fear and tax cards

EDITOR: Thank goodness for Molly Flater. I am 64 years old and had to retire early from the workforce. As long as I have been working and paying taxes, I have watched all levels of government do the exact same thing. If they aren’t playing the fear card — no money for fire trucks, police cars, special radios to respond faster — they use the other card.

This card is the raising even more taxes for an awesome SMART train or a world-class high-speed rail to Southern California. The card is played to grossly, and I believe purposely, mislead us taxpayers about the cost of their pet projects. The cost will always be considerably higher. Taxes either stay high for much longer than promised, or they need to be raised ASAP.