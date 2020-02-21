Subscribe

Friday’s Letters to the Editor

February 21, 2020, 12:07AM

Overlooked health risk

EDITOR: A little internet research shows that right here, our country has had more than 13 million cases of the flu this season, resulting in about 7,000 deaths. Why isn’t our media providing more information about the flu that’s here, rather than the flu in far-off places? Why aren’t people leaving the U.S. in quarantine to prove they are flu-free before they travel? It feels backward and as if there’s a stifling of important medical information. In comparison, coronavirus is reported at 75,000 cases and 2,118 deaths.

NATALIE TIMM

Sebastopol

Rental inspections

EDITOR: Thank you for your Feb. 13 editorial about rental inspections (“Santa Rosa misses a chance to help tenants,”). As you said, it was a missed chance to keep rental housing safe. You presented the facts. The bottom line is that low-income working individuals who have been living in horrible conditions have been given the shaft with this vote. Or, should I say nonvote?

BRENDA STEELE

Santa Rosa

A true leader

EDITOR: My 85-year-old mother nearly lost her life when she was abandoned at her assisted-living facility as the Tubbs fire approached. A few months after the fire, when I learned the developer responsible for that abandonment was approved to build and manage another such facility, I knew I had to take action. I couldn’t bear the thought of anyone else enduring the terror my mom had.

I decided to contact the mayor to ask for guidance. Chris Coursey, Santa Rosa’s mayor at the time, responded within the hour, sharing helpful information on the appeal process and offering to meet with me the next week. During that meeting he asked probing questions, listened carefully to my story and provided thoughtful guidance.

His empathy, compassion and concern were apparent. These character traits, often lacking in our elected officials, are very important to me. He is a true leader, exactly what our county desperately needs right now. I urge you to join me in voting for Chris Coursey for District 3 supervisor on March 3.

BETH EUROTAS-STEFFY

Santa Rosa

Political junk mail

EDITOR: Michael Hilber, a candidate for county supervisor, said: “Signs are wasted money, and they pollute the environment” (“Hopkins poised to win second term,” Saturday). Huzzah! We receive multiple full-color, brochures and flyers in the mail on a daily basis from Shirlee Zane and Chris Coursey, the candidates running for county supervisor in our district. Talk about wasted money. We’ve read their message so many times, the new pieces of junk mail go directly into the recycle bin. If I lived in Hilber’s district, he’d have my vote.

JOSEPHINE MEYERS

Santa Rosa

Learning from history

EDITOR: Imagine that you are gazing with me at two documents. The first is a photo titled “End of Rail Three Miles East of Hutchinson, Kansas, in 1872.” It was taken by town founder C.C. Hutchinson. Perhaps just like residents of Windsor, Healdsburg and Cloverdale, Hutchison was eager to see the railroad reach his town. The second document is a map of the “Denver & Rio Grande Railway 1872-1873, Showing Construction Steps.” The map shows that construction proceeded in many stages spanning 12 years.

In each of these examples — replicated essentially by all the transcontinental railroads — construction proceeded until funds ran out. Then the builders went back to Washington and to investors seeking additional funds to complete the projects. The interstate highway system remained under construction for 62 years.

What’s the lesson? As usual, those who refuse to learn from history are doomed to repeat it. I suggest that naysayers look at the history of great transportation projects, especially those built in anticipation of future need. To kill SMART is to pretend that the population of the North Bay will cease to grow, or to assume that we can avoid future congestion by laying more pavement. If we do what we’ve always done, we’ll get what we’ve always gotten.

JACK SWEARENGEN

Santa Rosa

Klobuchar’s promise

EDITOR: Lyndon Johnson is the most successful president since Franklin Roosevelt in passing a progressive domestic agenda. His achievements include the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act, the Food Stamp Act, the Higher Education Act and many other laws that were part of the Great Society. Johnson knew how to work with Congress. He was the insider’s insider.

Of the top three candidates in New Hampshire, only Sen. Amy Klobuchar has a prayer of enacting a progressive agenda. She has said, speaking of Congress, that she knows where the bodies are. I find that both chilling and reassuring. I have watched her in two long interviews with newspaper editorial boards. She shows an impressive breadth and depth of knowledge of the issues. I think that Klobuchar can beat Donald Trump and would be an effective president. I encourage you to vote for her in the March primary.

ARDATH ANDREWS

Sebastopol

