Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Overlooked health risk

EDITOR: A little internet research shows that right here, our country has had more than 13 million cases of the flu this season, resulting in about 7,000 deaths. Why isn’t our media providing more information about the flu that’s here, rather than the flu in far-off places? Why aren’t people leaving the U.S. in quarantine to prove they are flu-free before they travel? It feels backward and as if there’s a stifling of important medical information. In comparison, coronavirus is reported at 75,000 cases and 2,118 deaths.

NATALIE TIMM

Sebastopol

Rental inspections

EDITOR: Thank you for your Feb. 13 editorial about rental inspections (“Santa Rosa misses a chance to help tenants,”). As you said, it was a missed chance to keep rental housing safe. You presented the facts. The bottom line is that low-income working individuals who have been living in horrible conditions have been given the shaft with this vote. Or, should I say nonvote?

BRENDA STEELE

Santa Rosa

A true leader

EDITOR: My 85-year-old mother nearly lost her life when she was abandoned at her assisted-living facility as the Tubbs fire approached. A few months after the fire, when I learned the developer responsible for that abandonment was approved to build and manage another such facility, I knew I had to take action. I couldn’t bear the thought of anyone else enduring the terror my mom had.

I decided to contact the mayor to ask for guidance. Chris Coursey, Santa Rosa’s mayor at the time, responded within the hour, sharing helpful information on the appeal process and offering to meet with me the next week. During that meeting he asked probing questions, listened carefully to my story and provided thoughtful guidance.

His empathy, compassion and concern were apparent. These character traits, often lacking in our elected officials, are very important to me. He is a true leader, exactly what our county desperately needs right now. I urge you to join me in voting for Chris Coursey for District 3 supervisor on March 3.

BETH EUROTAS-STEFFY

Santa Rosa

Political junk mail

EDITOR: Michael Hilber, a candidate for county supervisor, said: “Signs are wasted money, and they pollute the environment” (“Hopkins poised to win second term,” Saturday). Huzzah! We receive multiple full-color, brochures and flyers in the mail on a daily basis from Shirlee Zane and Chris Coursey, the candidates running for county supervisor in our district. Talk about wasted money. We’ve read their message so many times, the new pieces of junk mail go directly into the recycle bin. If I lived in Hilber’s district, he’d have my vote.

JOSEPHINE MEYERS

Santa Rosa

Learning from history

EDITOR: Imagine that you are gazing with me at two documents. The first is a photo titled “End of Rail Three Miles East of Hutchinson, Kansas, in 1872.” It was taken by town founder C.C. Hutchinson. Perhaps just like residents of Windsor, Healdsburg and Cloverdale, Hutchison was eager to see the railroad reach his town. The second document is a map of the “Denver & Rio Grande Railway 1872-1873, Showing Construction Steps.” The map shows that construction proceeded in many stages spanning 12 years.