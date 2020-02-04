PD Editorial: From Iowa to California, votes are being cast

The preliminaries are over, the voting has begun.

And not just in Iowa, where voters stood up to be counted at Monday’s caucuses, but here in California, too.

On the calendar, California’s primary election is a month away, on March 3. But you could cast your ballot at the county elections office as of Monday. Those who regularly vote by mail should begin receiving ballots within a few days, election officials said.

We routinely encourage people to send their ballots back early to expedite the count on Election Day.

This time, with the presidential nominations topping the ballot, you might want to wait a couple weeks. Whatever the results in Iowa — and this was written several hours before the caucuses were scheduled to begin — voters will go to the polls in New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina before the Golden State gets its turn.

If history is any guide, the field of candidates could be considerably smaller before any votes get counted in California.

Indeed, there are five Democratic presidential candidates on California’s ballot who already have dropped out of the race — Cory Booker, Julián Castro, Marianne Williamson, John Delaney and Joe Sestak.

Beyond the presidential nominations, there are three seats on the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors as well as congressional and legislative offices and numerous ballot measures on the March 3 ballot.

The Press Democrat’s editorial board has been attending campaign forums and interviewing candidates for office and supporters and opponents of ballot measures. We have started publishing our recommendations in this space. You can find our election editorials at pressdemocrat.com.

If you’re planning to vote in California’s primaries, there are some deadlines you should know about.

The voter registration deadline is Feb. 18, but a new state law allows people to “conditionally” register after the deadline at the county elections office or a polling place. Your vote will be counted once your registration is verified.

Under California’s primary election rules, voters can cast ballots for candidates from any party for local, state and congressional offices. But the parties decide who gets to vote in presidential primaries.

To vote in the Republican presidential primary, you must be a registered Republican. Democrats allow no-party preference voters — that’s bureaucratese for “independents” — to vote in their primary.

You can check your party and your registration status at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

Independents wanting to vote in the Democratic presidential primary can request a Democratic ballot at the polls. If you vote by mail, you must request a Democratic ballot in advance. Postcards explaining that option went out in December. If you missed yours, you can get a replacement ballot from the registrar of voters.

Too complicated? You bet it is. As we noted previously, the parties are entitled to set their own rules, but if they want the taxpayers to foot the bill for their presidential primaries, they ought to allow independent voters — the fastest growing segment of the electorate — to conveniently participate.

Whatever party you may favor, whichever candidates you support, elections are your chance to influence the direction of your community, your state and your nation. Don’t pass on the opportunity. Register and vote.

