PD Editorial: Gerrymandering tempts local governments

The Rohnert Park City Council last week tapped the breaks on drawing its new electoral district map after public outcry that it was protecting incumbents. Residents were right to worry. Successful electoral maps ought to be based on basic principles that ensure fairness for all. And those principles need to be codified soon in localities that have gone the district route.

Rohnert Park isn’t alone. The Santa Rosa City Council, Santa Rosa City Schools, the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District and Windsor Town Council all have switched to district-based elections in recent years. Blame (or thank) an activist group out of Southern California that has been threatening lawsuits against California localities that don’t have districts.

But district elections require districts, and there’s a lot of room for monkey business when drawing them. The word for tweaking the lines to serve partisan or incumbent interests is “gerrymandering,” and in the most extreme cases districts become strangely sprawling monsters whose borders make little sense.

California tries to prevent such cartographic shenanigans by using an independent redistricting commission for legislative and congressional districts. The members are supposed to forget about incumbency and politics while they try to draw fair maps.

An independent commission might be overkill for a small North Bay city or school district, but that doesn’t mean elected officials get to draw whatever they want. On the contrary, some commonsense guidelines with the force of law can lead to strong results.

When drawing the lines, the mapmakers should prioritize:

— Proportionality — Districts should have about the same number of people in them. This is nonnegotiable.

— Compactness — Districts should be tightly drawn. Snaking borders with many fingers are rarely a good idea.

— Contiguousness — Districts should be in one piece so that someone can travel from one spot in the district to another without leaving it.

— Communities of interest — Districts should seek to keep groups of people with similar characteristics together, not cleave through a neighborhood. They also should follow geographic and other divides such as rivers and highways to the extent practical.

What districts shouldn’t do is protect incumbents from competition or even, gasp, having to run against each other. Indeed, when drawing maps, the homes of incumbents shouldn’t enter the conversation at all. Nor should questions of political alignment or partisanship.

The initial maps in Rohnert Park and other communities aren’t the worst we’ve ever seen, but some of them could be better. It’s their first stab at drawing district maps, so maybe they get some leeway this time.

They won’t have that excuse going forward, though, which is why formalizing clear ground rules for redrawing districts next time is so important. That’s only a year away when the results of this year’s U.S. census come out. After that, absent a lawsuit, everyone will be stuck with the maps for a decade.

American history — and even the American present — has too many examples of elected officials putting their own needs ahead of the public’s when it comes to drawing electoral districts. Local governments have a chance to establish out of the gate that they aspire to something better.

